This Surface Laptop 5 deal cuts $200 off the price — today only!

There are a lot of great laptop deals to shop right now, and if you’re interested in Microsoft’s Surface Laptop lineup, you should direct yourself to one of the best Surface Laptop deals available today. It’s taking place at Best Buy, and it has the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 discounted to $1,100. This makes for a savings of $200, as the popular laptop would typically cost $1,300. It’s powered by some very capable hardware and free shipping is included with your purchase, but this deal is only for today, so click over to Best Buy now to claim it while you can.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

The Microsoft Surface lineup of laptops is incredibly popular among students and professionals, with the Surface Laptop 5 improving upon previous generations in many ways. As built for this deal, it has a 12th generation Intel i7 processor that’s made specifically to handle multitasking across tabs and apps. Video streaming is handled by the integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 8GB of high-bandwidth RAM puts games and photo-editing applications through their paces smoothly. When you consider the 15-inch high resolution touchscreen, it’s clear the Surface Laptop 5 was made for modern computing.

Outside of its performance capabilities, the Surface Laptop 5 features a battery that can reach up to 17 hours of life on a single charge. This should be attractive to binge watchers and professionals, and anyone who likes to live their digital life untethered by a charging cable. It also has an impressive webcam that should make it a consideration if you’re looking for one of the best laptops for videoconferencing, or if you just like to keep in touch with friends and family often. There are higher end Surface Laptop models available, and if you feel you need more out of a laptop, you can compare Surface Pro and Surface Laptop features. You can even shop Surface Pro deals for a discount.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 would typically cost $1,300, but with this discount at Best Buy you can take it home for just $1,100, with a savings of $200. Free shipping is included with your purchase, but act quickly, as this deal is only for today.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations