 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Surface Laptop 5 deal cuts $200 off the price — today only!

Andrew Morrisey
By
Front angle of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 in silver against a white background.

There are a lot of great laptop deals to shop right now, and if you’re interested in Microsoft’s Surface Laptop lineup, you should direct yourself to one of the best Surface Laptop deals available today. It’s taking place at Best Buy, and it has the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 discounted to $1,100. This makes for a savings of $200, as the popular laptop would typically cost $1,300. It’s powered by some very capable hardware and free shipping is included with your purchase, but this deal is only for today, so click over to Best Buy now to claim it while you can.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

The Microsoft Surface lineup of laptops is incredibly popular among students and professionals, with the Surface Laptop 5 improving upon previous generations in many ways. As built for this deal, it has a 12th generation Intel i7 processor that’s made specifically to handle multitasking across tabs and apps. Video streaming is handled by the integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 8GB of high-bandwidth RAM puts games and photo-editing applications through their paces smoothly. When you consider the 15-inch high resolution touchscreen, it’s clear the Surface Laptop 5 was made for modern computing.

Outside of its performance capabilities, the Surface Laptop 5 features a battery that can reach up to 17 hours of life on a single charge. This should be attractive to binge watchers and professionals, and anyone who likes to live their digital life untethered by a charging cable. It also has an impressive webcam that should make it a consideration if you’re looking for one of the best laptops for videoconferencing, or if you just like to keep in touch with friends and family often. There are higher end Surface Laptop models available, and if you feel you need more out of a laptop, you can compare Surface Pro and Surface Laptop features. You can even shop Surface Pro deals for a discount.

Related

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 would typically cost $1,300, but with this discount at Best Buy you can take it home for just $1,100, with a savings of $200. Free shipping is included with your purchase, but act quickly, as this deal is only for today.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Grab the Echo Show 5 for only $45 with this limited time deal
Echo Show 5 playing music.
Best Philips Hue deals for January 2023
Philips Hue White and Color Ambience Starter Kit Review
Walmart has a 50-inch TV deal for under $200 today
The onn. 55-inch 4K Roku Smart TV against a white background.
Best GoPro deals for January 2023: Sales you can shop today
Prime Day 2022 GoPro deals graphic.
This Samsung 75-inch 4K TV just got a big price cut — but hurry!
The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.
This gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti is a steal at $220 off
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i on a white background facing forwards.
Zip through spring cleaning with a Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
samsung jet 75 complete cordless stick vacuum sponsored december 2022 still available featured
Best PS Plus deals for January 2023
Best PS Plus deals
Best PS5 game deals for January: Hours of AAA entertainment from $17
Ratchet fires a huge weapon in Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.
Best Xbox Live Gold deals for January 2023
xbox one s x deals ebay brandsmart spring sale review 50 1500x1000
Best air conditioner deals for January 2023
black decker frigidaire haier portable ac amazon sale smart 2 720x720
Best appliance sales and deals for January 2023
Samsung Kitchen Appliance Package in a kitchen with blue cabinets.
Perfect for a kitchen, Google’s Nest Hub Smart Display is 40% off
Google nest hub night mode.