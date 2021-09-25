Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

There was big news for tablet lovers this week as the long-awaited Microsoft Surface Pro 8 was finally announced. The redesigned and updated version of Microsoft’s popular tablet will come pre-loaded with Windows 11 and tons of new features. This means that the older versions of this tablet are getting huge markdowns in preparation. Right now, you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablet from Staples for just $1,000, marked down $200 from its regular price of $1,200.

This highly rated innovative tablet is perfect for working, creating, and being entertained. With an extra-large 12.3-inch touchscreen display, you’ll love being able to see everything that you watch and create in vivid detail. Don’t hesitate to take advantage of the Surface Pro deals going on now!

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablet is ideal for users of all ages and abilities. Whether you’re a creative professional or just looking for something to keep the kids entertained during holiday travels, this tablet does it all. From tattoo artists to graphic designers, creators will love the touchscreen features that let you draw directly onto the screen. Connect to Wi-Fi to stream your favorite shows, music, podcasts, and more, and use the Bluetooth connectivity to sync your headphones, wireless keyboard, and mouse, and other accessories for an even easier experience.

This tablet features a laptop-class Intel Core processor, making it powerful enough for everything you need to do. The Surface Pro 7 comes with Windows 10 installed, and includes a free upgrade to Windows 11 when it becomes available in the near future. With an all-day battery life of up to 10.5 hours, you can rely on this tablet to get you through the workday without issues; plus, you can charge it up to 80% in just one hour! The ultra-slim design lets it fit into any bag easily, and weighing under two pounds means that it will never drag you down.

Right now, you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablet at Staples for only $1,000. That’s a $200 savings from its regularly marked price of $1,200. Order it today and get free shipping or in-store pickup where available. If you’re in the market for something a little different, then be sure to check out the other student laptop deals going on today.

