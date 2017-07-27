Snag the ultra-portable Might Rock Bluetooth speaker for 63 percent off on Amazon

If you want an affordable portable speaker that actually lives up to the name, look no further than this Mighty Rock Touch Wireless Bluetooth Speaker deal. Weighing in at just under 10 ounces and measuring just 4 inches by 2.5 inches, this ultra-portable speaker delivers full room sound and is currently discounted more than 50 percent on Amazon.

The high-definition stereo speaker has a rich bass producing undistorted audio for every occasion, from playing music at dinner parties to studying to streaming the big game on your computer. It features two powerful drivers that provide loud stereo sounds and two passive radiators to offer dramatically deeper lows than you’d expect from similarly priced speakers.

The speaker is both easy to use and easy to connect, featuring touch controls and multiple connection options. The sensitive touch control lets you easily play, pause, switch songs, adjust the volume, and answer phone calls. Additionally, you can pair the speaker with a variety of devices including iPhones, iPads, tablets, MP3s, and more. The speaker offers three connection options: Bluetooth, the included 3.5mm audio cable, or using NFC. The addition of a headphone jack also gives you the option to use the portable speaker as an improved computer speaker.

This Mighty Rock Touch Wireless Bluetooth Speaker features a compact shape that fits easily into your bag or backpack. With the built-in rechargeable and removable battery, you get up to six hours of playback with the volume at 50 percent, or up to eight hours of continuous playtime overall. The device is easily charged using a simple USB cord, and comes with an 18-month warranty.

The Mighty Rock Touch Wireless Bluetooth Speaker normally retails for $70 but is currently on sale for only $26 on Amazon, providing a 63 percent or $44 discount.

