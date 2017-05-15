Get a whopping $133 off the best-selling Bluetooth headphones on Amazon

Updated by Kara Kamenec on 5-15-2017 to add more details. Price/discount remains the same. This deal is still going and is the No. 1 set of Bluetooth headphones on Amazon.

Looking for the top-selling Bluetooth headset on Amazon? Look no further than these Senso ActivBuds S-250 Bluetooth Headphones, which can currently be had for 78 percent off the regular Amazon price. The stylish headphones provide true HD high-fidelity sound, a comfortable and secure fit, and a long battery life.

The ActivBuds S-25 model has the latest Bluetooth 4.1 CSR technology, along with state-of-the-art acoustic components that combine to produce incredible sound quality with a deep bass and crystal-clear treble. The Bluetooth technology has a 50-foot syncing range that connects seamlessly for smooth audio.

Enjoy the convenience of hands-free calling, as well as easy access to controls for volume, skip, pause, and play. The impressive noise-suppression technology (passive noise cancellation) improves the audio quality of your favorite music and phone calls.

Ergonomically designed, the headphones feature flexible ear hooks with gel flex silicone earbuds to ensure the headphones stay firmly, yet comfortably in place. The secure fit eliminates fatigue for your ears, and the tangle-free cord helps to make the headphones even easier to use.

The headphones have an IPX-7 waterproof rating, meaning weather and intense workouts aren’t a problem. The long-lasting lithium polymer battery is another perk. Once a charge is needed, the headphones power up quickly, with a charge time of only 90 minutes. The headphones feature Bluetooth 4.1, which provides a transmission distance up to an impressive 30 feet away.

You also get a convenient carrying case, a short charging cable, three sets of eartips (small, medium, and large), a cable management clip, and bonus items including a dual port USB car charger and a 3-foot charging cable that has a Lightening connector and mini USB connector that wors with both Apple and Android devices. You also get a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty.

The Senso ActivBuds S-250 Bluetooth Headphones normally retail for $170 but are currently discounted on Amazon to only $37, saving you $133 (78 percent).

Buy it now from:

Amazon