If you want a way to keep food crisp, juicy, and delicious but cut back on oil, this Ninja air fryer Cyber Monday deal is worth checking out. It has received a $20 price cut, down to $100 from $120, and is one of the best Cyber Monday deals yet, especially on kitchen gadgets.

Everyone is growing more conscious of the impact food has on their health, but most people think they have to sacrifice flavor to eat healthier. That isn’t true. The Ninja Air Fryer can deliver delicious fried foods like french fries or onion rings with minimal oil — and oil, of course, is where the majority of the calories come from in these foods.

The Ninja Air Fryer also has a dehydrate function so you can make potato chips with it, too. You can also dehydrate fruits and other foods for homemade snacks. Combined with the multilayered racks, you can dehydrate a lot of different foods at all once.

The Ninja Air Fryer can range in temperature from 105 degrees all the way to 400 degrees, providing a wide range of cooking temperatures for nearly any kind of food. When you’re done cooking, the basket, crisper plate, and multilayer rack can all be placed in the dishwasher for easy cleanup.

If you’re not sure exactly how you’d use the Ninja Air Fryer, don’t worry. It includes a recipe booklet with a lot of different recipes you can try out. The 4-quart nonstick basket can hold up to 2 pounds of french fries — or really, 2 pounds of any kind of food you want to fry. Air fryers like this one are perfect for people who want to try to eat healthier without sacrificing flavor, but they’re a great addition to anyone’s kitchen. The ability to dehydrate foods makes it great for parents who want to make their own fruit snacks at home (again, reducing the amount of unwanted sugar and other things that go into them), and the 1,550 watts of power the Ninja Air Fryer pulls makes it more than capable of nearly any task you throw at it.

At $100, which is $20 off its normal $120 price, it’s one of the best Cyber Monday air fryer deals so far.

When does this Ninja air fryer Cyber Monday deal end?

Want to add excitement to your kitchen this holiday season? Then grab this amazing Ninja Air Fryer Cyber Monday deal today only. Most Cyber Monday deals run out by midnight, so we wouldn’t recommend waiting for too long. In fact, it’s possible the deal ends earlier or stock runs out, so if you’re really keen on getting an air fryer, then snag this Ninja Air Fryer Cyber Monday deal as soon as possible. The stock shortages we’ve all been seeing were recently confirmed in an Adobe Analytics report that found out-of-stock alerts on websites are up 124% since the pandemic. Plus, it’s rare that you’ll find such a high-quality item for just $100, so our advice would be to jump on the deal now. Even if you change your mind later or find a better deal tomorrow, you can simply cancel or return your current order. So what are you waiting for? Grab this deal now!

