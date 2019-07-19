Deals

Walmart drops hefty price discounts on these top blenders

Erica Katherina
By

While most people like to start their day with a cup of coffee, there are others who prefer a smoothie. Smoothies are a quick and easy way to incorporate fruits and veggies into our diets. Not only are they delicious and refreshing, but they are also of big help when it comes to weight loss, disease prevention, and joint pain relief.

To make a scrumptious smoothie, you will need a proper blender that has sufficient power to mix all the ingredients thoroughly. But with so many blenders on the market today, it can be a challenge to know which one has the quality and flexibility you need. To help you out, we’ve scouted Walmart’s big summer sale event (which lasts through July 21) and found cool deals on these top-rated blenders from Ninja, Cuisinart, and NutriBullet.

CUISINART VELOCITY ULTRA HP BLENDER — $115 OFF

ninja cuisinart nutribullet blenders walmart deals velocity ultra hp blender

This kitchen workhorse features pre-programmed controls (ice crush and smoothie), two blending speeds (low and high), and a convenient Pulse function so you can create your smoothie the way you like it. Its high-performance motor is powerful enough to crush ice, puree, and mix ingredients with maximum efficiency. It also has a built-in timer for spot-on blending and an electronic touchpad that provides easy selection for all options.

The Cuisinart Velocity Ultra HP Blender is an ideal kitchen helper not only in making smoothies, but also in preparing other drinks, gourmet soups, and sauces. It normally retails for $185, but a whopping 62% discount has made it very affordable for only $70. Order yours today and take your meal-prep game to a whole new level.

BUY NOW

CUISINART SMARTPOWER ELECTRONIC 7-SPEED BLENDER — $68 OFF

ninja cuisinart nutribullet blenders walmart deals smartpower electronic 7 speed blender

This Cuisinart blender has a powerful 500-watt motor and premium ultra-sharp stainless-steel blades that effectively crush ice at any speed. It has seven pre-programmed functions which allow you to prepare a variety of food and drinks: Ice crush, stir, chop, mix, puree, liquefy, and pulse. The 48-ounce glass jar with dripless pour spout and the removable measured pour lid are both easy to clean for your convenience.

Originally $145, the Cuisinart Smart Power Electronic 7-Speed Blender comes in at only $77 as a part of Walmart’s “The Big Save” event. Get yours now while in stock.

BUY NOW

NUTRIBULLET PRO 900 SERIES BLENDER (9-PIECE SET) — $50 OFF

ninja cuisinart nutribullet blenders walmart deals pro 900 series blender 9 piece set

Powered with a 900-watt motor, this NutriBullet blender has the capacity to break down the toughest ingredients, including whole fruit, wheatgrass, and seeds. It also boasts optimized extraction and absorption capabilities to lock in all the essential nutrients and vitamins. Included in this bundle are a set of mugs that attach directly to the blender, so you can serve your drinks in no time.

Get your hands on the NutriBullet Pro 900 Series Blender for only $79 instead of $129 during Walmart’s summer sale.

BUY NOW

NINJA CHEF HIGH-SPEED BLENDER MIXER PROCESSOR DUO — $51 OFF

ninja cuisinart nutribullet blenders walmart deals chef high speed blender mixer processor duo

This Ninja equipment combines the functions of a blender and processor in one. It boasts an advanced 1,500-watt motor and strong blades that can power through any tough tasks without bogging down. From making peanut butter to blending ice cream, the 10 Auto-iQ programs help you make a plethora of recipes. It also has 10 manual mode speeds so you can achieve the perfect consistency every time. The included to-go tumbler cup attaches directly to the blender so you can serve or drink right away.

The Ninja Chef High-Speed Blender Mixer Processor Duo normally costs $160, but Walmart has sliced its price to just $109. Get yours now.

BUY NOW

Looking for more? Find post-Prime Day deals and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best post-Prime Day deals 2019: 4K TV, wireless earbuds, and Walmart discounts
honeywell portable air cooler walmart price cut co25ae
Deals

Beat the summer heat: Walmart cuts 51% off the Honeywell portable air cooler

This is a perfect moment to get your own air conditioning as Walmart slashed the price of Honeywell CO25AE Portable Evaporative Air Cooler by over 50%. It mormally sells at $672, you can now get it at a stunning price of $330.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

Walmart’s Prime Day Nintendo Switch bundle deal is still going on

The best bet for anyone looking to get their hands on Nintendo's latest console is to grab one of the bundle deals that pop up from time to time, and Walmart is still offering its Nintendo Switch offer that it ran during Prime Day.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best cheap Beats by Dre deals
Deals

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones still $140 off on Amazon after Prime Day

While Prime Day may have ended, Amazon has extended some deals for a few days. Wireless headphones are a popular purchase, and now on Amazon, the matte black Beats Solo3 wireless headphones can be yours for just $160.
Posted By William Hank
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

Walmart slashes prices on Xbox One, Sony PS4, and Nintendo Switch games

If you're in the market for a new Xbox One, Sony PS4, or Nintendo Switch games, there are quite a few Walmart discounts to choose from right now. This big sales event only lasts through Sunday, July 21.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
air conditioner deals
Deals

Best air conditioner deals: LG, TCL, and Frigidaire get discounts

We’re well into summer, but the hottest days are yet to come. Here are a few air conditioner deals available online right now for both portable and window-mounted units in a variety of BTU outputs so you can find the right one for your…
Posted By Lucas Coll
walmart knocks down prices on dyson handheld vacuums in post prime day sale v6 trigger vacuum car boat 3
Smart Home

Walmart knocks down prices on Dyson handheld vacuums in post-Prime Day sale

Post-Prime Day sales often include great deals when sellers clear out extra inventory after the sales event. Walmart knocked down the prices on two Dyson V6 Trigger handheld vacuums and one of the deals is clearly better.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Amazon Prime Day deals are ending, but you can still get great bargains

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the Prime Day deals are over. With deals from Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon still going on, this massive shopping event is continuing on through the week.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
walmart slashes prices on dyson ball multi floor upright vacuums post prime day small vacuum 2
Deals

Walmart slashes prices on Dyson Ball multifloor upright vacuums

Walmart continues to offer attractive post-Prime Day deals on Dyson vacuums. In addition to significant price cuts on Dyson cordless handheld vacs, Walmart also slashed the prices of two Dyson upright vacuum models.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Presidents; Day Sale
Deals

Walmart extends Prime Day sale into Sunday: 4K TV, Apple, and Smart Watch deals

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the deals are over. Walmart's Prime Day sale has been extended into the weekend. With 4K TVs, Apple Watches, and Nintendo Switch deals, there are great savings.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
2018 kano computer kit deal 71su1lb5 l sl1500
Deals

A PC anyone can build: The 2018 Kano computer kit is the cheapest it’s ever been

The pocket-sized Raspberry Pi is a dream toy for tinkerers, coders, do-it-yourselfers, and even kids, and the Kano computer kit (a perfect gift for any budding tech enthusiast) is now on sale from Amazon for the lowest price we’ve seen.
Posted By Lucas Coll
ozark trail cabin tent walmart post prime day deal
Deals

Camping this summer? Walmart cuts price of Ozark Trail Cabin Tent to $120

The Ozark Trail 16-Person Cabin Tent is currently available for $121 below list price with Walmart's Summer Savings Event. The Big Save brings this glitzy tent's list price of $260 down to $139. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Deals

Check out these hacks on BOGO deals for Echo Dot, Google Home Mini

The Prime Day 2019 tsunami has receded, but you don't have to wait for monster sales events to get excellent prices. We discovered what amount to buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deals for the Amazon Echo Dot and the Google Home Mini. 
Posted By Bruce Brown
apple airpods latest model walmart deal
Deals

Walmart drops price of latest Apple AirPods down to just $145

Looking to flex with new AirPods? Walmart somehow still has the latest AirPods discounted to just $145 and available for next day shipping if you order in the next 10 hours.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
rca 4k uhd roku smart tv header
Deals

Get the 43-inch RCA Roku smart TV for half its normal price at Walmart

Let’s admit it: 4K TVs are expensive. Although they offer the best screens, not everyone can afford them. If you’re looking for an inexpensive smart TV with satisfactory screen resolution, we recommend the RCA Roku smart TV, which is…
Posted By Timothy Taylor