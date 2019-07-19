Share

While most people like to start their day with a cup of coffee, there are others who prefer a smoothie. Smoothies are a quick and easy way to incorporate fruits and veggies into our diets. Not only are they delicious and refreshing, but they are also of big help when it comes to weight loss, disease prevention, and joint pain relief.

To make a scrumptious smoothie, you will need a proper blender that has sufficient power to mix all the ingredients thoroughly. But with so many blenders on the market today, it can be a challenge to know which one has the quality and flexibility you need. To help you out, we’ve scouted Walmart’s big summer sale event (which lasts through July 21) and found cool deals on these top-rated blenders from Ninja, Cuisinart, and NutriBullet.

CUISINART VELOCITY ULTRA HP BLENDER — $115 OFF

This kitchen workhorse features pre-programmed controls (ice crush and smoothie), two blending speeds (low and high), and a convenient Pulse function so you can create your smoothie the way you like it. Its high-performance motor is powerful enough to crush ice, puree, and mix ingredients with maximum efficiency. It also has a built-in timer for spot-on blending and an electronic touchpad that provides easy selection for all options.

The Cuisinart Velocity Ultra HP Blender is an ideal kitchen helper not only in making smoothies, but also in preparing other drinks, gourmet soups, and sauces. It normally retails for $185, but a whopping 62% discount has made it very affordable for only $70. Order yours today and take your meal-prep game to a whole new level.

BUY NOW

CUISINART SMARTPOWER ELECTRONIC 7-SPEED BLENDER — $68 OFF

This Cuisinart blender has a powerful 500-watt motor and premium ultra-sharp stainless-steel blades that effectively crush ice at any speed. It has seven pre-programmed functions which allow you to prepare a variety of food and drinks: Ice crush, stir, chop, mix, puree, liquefy, and pulse. The 48-ounce glass jar with dripless pour spout and the removable measured pour lid are both easy to clean for your convenience.

Originally $145, the Cuisinart Smart Power Electronic 7-Speed Blender comes in at only $77 as a part of Walmart’s “The Big Save” event. Get yours now while in stock.

BUY NOW

NUTRIBULLET PRO 900 SERIES BLENDER (9-PIECE SET) — $50 OFF

Powered with a 900-watt motor, this NutriBullet blender has the capacity to break down the toughest ingredients, including whole fruit, wheatgrass, and seeds. It also boasts optimized extraction and absorption capabilities to lock in all the essential nutrients and vitamins. Included in this bundle are a set of mugs that attach directly to the blender, so you can serve your drinks in no time.

Get your hands on the NutriBullet Pro 900 Series Blender for only $79 instead of $129 during Walmart’s summer sale.

BUY NOW

NINJA CHEF HIGH-SPEED BLENDER MIXER PROCESSOR DUO — $51 OFF

This Ninja equipment combines the functions of a blender and processor in one. It boasts an advanced 1,500-watt motor and strong blades that can power through any tough tasks without bogging down. From making peanut butter to blending ice cream, the 10 Auto-iQ programs help you make a plethora of recipes. It also has 10 manual mode speeds so you can achieve the perfect consistency every time. The included to-go tumbler cup attaches directly to the blender so you can serve or drink right away.

The Ninja Chef High-Speed Blender Mixer Processor Duo normally costs $160, but Walmart has sliced its price to just $109. Get yours now.

BUY NOW

Looking for more? Find post-Prime Day deals and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.