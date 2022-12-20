 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Where to buy a Nintendo Switch with delivery for the holidays

Paula Beaton
By
Nintendo Switch review
Mike Epstein/Digital Trends

Nintendo fans, we have one of the best gaming deals around for you right here. You can play Mario, Zelda, Pokemon, and all the latest Nintendo games on the Nintendo Switch for less with this deal, taking home the Nintendo Switch with neon red and neon blue Joy-Cons for just $299, down from $340. That’s a huge saving of $41 that you could spend on accessories or new games in the Nintendo Online Store. Hurry though — this deal isn’t going to stick around forever!

Why you should buy a Nintendo Switch

The Switch is Nintendo’s hybrid console, designed to be played on the go, like a 3DS or Gameboy, or on your TV, like a traditional home console. Its 6.2-inch LCD multi-touch display is the perfect size for gaming on the go, with 32GB of internal storage for your games, and game card slots if you want to purchase physical cartridges. There’s also a microSD card slot so you can expand the storage.

Packing an Nvidia Tegra processor, the Nintendo Switch has all the power needed to make the latest games look amazing. Whether you’re exploring the epic open world of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, traversing dangerous dungeons in fast-faced Hades, or chilling out with cozy titles like Stardew Valley or Cat Cafe Manager, your favorite games will look great. The two detachable Joy-Con controllers can be used attached to the console for portable gaming, or you can pop your Switch into the (included) dock for gaming on your TV, then simply detach the controllers.

You can even play a huge variety of emulated NES and SNES games on the Switch, alone or with a friend. Just pass them the other Joy-Con, or use one of your old GameCube controllers, as they’re compatible too. The new and improved console offers up to nine hours of battery life, depending on how demanding the game you’re playing is, so you can game on your road trip, commute, or from the comfort of bed on a chilly morning without being tethered to a power socket. You can even grab an extra battery pack (sold separately) to ensure you’re always ready to game.

The Nintendo Switch is a small, light, perfectly portable console that’s fun for the whole family. Grab yours today and you’ll be ready to play all the best upcoming Switch games in 2023. Right now you can pick up the Nintendo Switch with neon blue and neon red Joy-Cons at Walmart for just $299. That’s a massive saving of $41 off the regular $340 price. With this deal already flying off the shelves, we can’t guarantee it’ll stick around until tomorrow. So to avoid disappointment, order today and get delivery in time for the holidays.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are $100 off, and selling fast
Man wearing Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones.
Get this $89 Chromebook for the holidays if you order it now
Lenovo Chromebook 3 on a desk.
This 49-inch Samsung QLED gaming monitor is $350 off right now
The 49-inch Samsung CRG9 Dual QHD Cueved QLED Gaming Monitor in use, with Assassin's Creed on the screen.
This 55-inch QLED TV deal is so good we thought it was a mistake
onn 55 inch 4k roku smart tv deal walmart november 2022 70 on wall
Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today
2022 Samsung OLED TV S95B seen on a media unit.
This gaming PC with an RTX 3080Ti and 1TB SSD is $900 off today — Grab it now
iBUYPOWER TRACE MR with RTX 3080Ti at GameStop
It still isn’t cheap, but Samsung’s 120-inch 4K Projector is $1000 off
Samsung Premiere UST Projector.
Save $150 on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop with delivery by December 21
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 lifestyle image showing tablet, Folio keyboard, and pen on a table.
Samsung 75-inch QLED 4K TV is $900 off — with financing available
samsung 75 inch q70a deal december 2022 qled 4k tv resized
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is $300 off – no trade-in needed
Galaxy Z Fold 4's multitasking screen feature.
Selling fast: Get a 3-pack of Arlo home security cameras for $99
Arlo Essential full shot
Why you need to buy Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor today
Front view of Samsung's new QLED Odyssey gaming monitor sitting on desk.
Shopping for a PS5 controller? There’s a huge sale happening now
A person plays Crash Bandicoot using a PS5 DualSense controller.