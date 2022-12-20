Nintendo fans, we have one of the best gaming deals around for you right here. You can play Mario, Zelda, Pokemon, and all the latest Nintendo games on the Nintendo Switch for less with this deal, taking home the Nintendo Switch with neon red and neon blue Joy-Cons for just $299, down from $340. That’s a huge saving of $41 that you could spend on accessories or new games in the Nintendo Online Store. Hurry though — this deal isn’t going to stick around forever!

Why you should buy a Nintendo Switch

The Switch is Nintendo’s hybrid console, designed to be played on the go, like a 3DS or Gameboy, or on your TV, like a traditional home console. Its 6.2-inch LCD multi-touch display is the perfect size for gaming on the go, with 32GB of internal storage for your games, and game card slots if you want to purchase physical cartridges. There’s also a microSD card slot so you can expand the storage.

Packing an Nvidia Tegra processor, the Nintendo Switch has all the power needed to make the latest games look amazing. Whether you’re exploring the epic open world of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, traversing dangerous dungeons in fast-faced Hades, or chilling out with cozy titles like Stardew Valley or Cat Cafe Manager, your favorite games will look great. The two detachable Joy-Con controllers can be used attached to the console for portable gaming, or you can pop your Switch into the (included) dock for gaming on your TV, then simply detach the controllers.

You can even play a huge variety of emulated NES and SNES games on the Switch, alone or with a friend. Just pass them the other Joy-Con, or use one of your old GameCube controllers, as they’re compatible too. The new and improved console offers up to nine hours of battery life, depending on how demanding the game you’re playing is, so you can game on your road trip, commute, or from the comfort of bed on a chilly morning without being tethered to a power socket. You can even grab an extra battery pack (sold separately) to ensure you’re always ready to game.

The Nintendo Switch is a small, light, perfectly portable console that’s fun for the whole family. Grab yours today and you’ll be ready to play all the best upcoming Switch games in 2023. Right now you can pick up the Nintendo Switch with neon blue and neon red Joy-Cons at Walmart for just $299. That’s a massive saving of $41 off the regular $340 price. With this deal already flying off the shelves, we can’t guarantee it’ll stick around until tomorrow. So to avoid disappointment, order today and get delivery in time for the holidays.

Editors' Recommendations