Early Black Friday deal: Grab this Nintendo Switch bundle and save $30

Halloween is just about wrapped up and November is here, which means Thanksgiving is right around the corner; hot on its heels will be Black Friday, the biggest retail day of the year. Some early Black Friday deals are already starting to roll in, however, and Walmart has a nice one on the Nintendo Switch console at the moment that lets you save 30 bucks when you buy a Switch along with a game of your choice.

After the disappointing sales of the Wii U, Nintendo redeemed itself in a big way when the Switch launched in 2017. Since then, the unique hybrid console has generated quite a following and has built up a great library of award-winning games — several of which are available with this bundle offer — not to mention a plethora of third-party accessories and add-ons.

This Walmart bundle deal lets you choose a game from a small handful of the most popular titles that have come out so far from the Nintendo Switch. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey are the most notable of the bunch and either of these two would definitely be our top picks, with each one (particularly Breath of the Wild) featuring some of the best gameplay that these decades-old Nintendo franchises have to offer.

However, if you’re looking for something a little different than Mario and Zelda, you can snag Splatoon 2 instead and dive into some fast-paced and addictive multiplayer action online or with friends at home. Also note that this bundle comes with the newest Switch system that offers improved battery life over previous models, an important consideration if you like to play your Switch undocked a lot.

The Nintendo Switch alone still goes for $300, the price it’s been at since its 2017 launch. Unfortunately, discounts on Nintendo’s latest console have been fairly fleeting, so bundle deals like this one from Walmart remain the best way to score some savings: For $329, you’re getting the latest Switch system with red and blue Joy-Con controllers and one of the aforementioned games, saving you $30 off the price of buying them separately.

