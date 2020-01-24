Best Buy drops huge deals on these brand-name noise-canceling headphones

We live in an age of such constant hustle and bustle that sometimes it can be difficult to focus or unwind. Thankfully, there are noise-canceling headphones to rescue us in these situations. These devices are outfitted with technology that can mute the outside world, whether it be loud conversations in a coffee shop, the mechanical noise that comes with public transport, or a child throwing a temper tantrum on a flight.

Now’s a great time to grab noise-canceling headphones. Best Buy has the amazing Beats Studio3, Sony WH-CH700N, and JBL Everest Elite 750NC on sale for up to $160 off. Prevent unwanted noise from marring your listening experience by taking advantage of these headphone deals.

Beats Studio3 – $190 ($160 off)

The Beats by Dre lineup of headphones has become an icon in the hi-fi industry, offering a solid mix of sleek design, resonant audio, and powerful bass. The company kicked things up a notch with the Studio3 and gave them a noise-canceling technology called Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling. This feature actively blocks out external noise from interrupting your listening, such as the squeal of a train, the hum of engines, or the commotion of a busy street. There’s also a real-time audio calibration which ensures the preservation of clarity and range, resulting in premium audio quality.

Despite being wrapped in Beats skin, these noise-canceling headphones are Apple through and through. They run on Apple’s W1 chipset with Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, which is dubbed the industry-leading classification for signal strength. And with a multifunctional on-ear control system, you’ll be able to do quick adjustments on the fly. Take calls, skip songs, or activate Siri with a simple touch of a button.

Comfort and portability are also areas where the Studio3 shine. Their soft over-ear cushions sport economic pivoting and advanced venting, allowing for a flexible and secure fit for any head shape. The headband, on the other hand, folds and packs easily in the included hard-shell case which is convenient for storage and travel. Battery life is also impressive, with the brand claiming it can provide power of up to 40 hours.

Sony WH-CH700N – $130 ($70 off)

Sony has a stellar reputation for its headphones, so trust us when we say that these cans are good. This pair even received an impressive rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars in Best Buy reviews, with customers mostly commending its sound quality, noise cancellation, ease of use, and value for money.

Built with 40mm drivers, these noise-canceling headphones promise dynamic audio with superb clarity in detail. Even compressed music sounds solid, thanks to the Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) which faithfully restores the sound to the original recording. To further upscale your listening experience, Sony tossed in Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation (AINC). This feature adapts to your surroundings by analyzing background noise for optimal performance wherever you are. The sound signature can also be fine-tuned to your liking through the Sony Headphone Connect app. This app comes with multiple presets and customizable settings, along with the Virtualphones Technology (VPT) which can mimic the sound style of a club, arena, outdoor stage, and more.

The Sony WH-CH700N come with-ear control buttons for quick adjusting of volume, skipping of tracks, or activation of your voice assistant, plus a built-in microphone for clear, hands-free conversations. Wireless operation delivers up to 35 hours of power, while using the supplied cable provides unlimited playback coupled with up to 50 hours of noise-canceling performance.

JBL Everest Elite 750NC – $195 ($105 off)

Anyone who likes to personalize their listening experience will appreciate the JBL Everest Elite 750NC. This pair is equipped with a TruNote calibration function that optimizes audio output based on ear cup fit. The adaptive noise-canceling (ANC) mode can also be modified to achieve the level of ambient noise you want to let in or block out. Control is easily done through the in-ear buttons or the My JBL Headphones app.

The Everest Elite 750NC deliver the same elevated and incredible sound that JBL is known for called JBL pro audio. With 40mm drivers and solid frequency response range to match, these noise-canceling headphones ensure powerful and faithful sound reproduction. Aside from rocking out with your music, you’ll also be able to enjoy clear, hands-free calls anytime through the echo-canceling microphone.

Crafted from premium materials, conceived for a comfortable fit, and estimated to last up to 20 hours, the JBL Everest Elite 750NC are more than ready for long listening sessions. Their foldable design along with an included carrying case means ease of storage and portability.

Don’t miss the chance to score these brand-name noise-canceling headphones for less on Best Buy. Looking for more savings? Be sure to visit our curated deals page for more exciting discounts on audio devices and other tech products.

