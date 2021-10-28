Save $208 on a NordVPN subscription when you sign up today

If you’re planning to take advantage of the best Black Friday deals to buy new computers and mobile devices, you should also be thinking about availing of VPN deals for you and your family’s protection. Signing up for a VPN won’t cost a lot, especially with this Black Friday deal from NordVPN that slashes the price of a two-year subscription by $208 to $79, from the original price of $287.

A virtual private network, or a VPN, will allow you to securely access sensitive information, encrypt your internet connection, and keep your online privacy. When you connect to a VPN, you create a secure line of communication between your computer with the VPN, with encryption applied to the data that you send. This prevents hackers from acquiring and utilizing your data. Additionally, when you’re connected to a VPN, your device acts as if it’s where the server is located, making your location hard to track and enabling a workaround against geoblocking.

Among the many free and paid options for VPNs in the market, NordVPN is the top choice in our best VPN list. It works for both desktop computers and mobile devices, with up to six devices from a single subscription logged on simultaneously across more than 5,000 servers located in 59 countries. When comparing NordVPN vs ExpressVPN, NordVPN holds the advantage in terms of performance and number of servers to choose from.

A VPN service is almost a necessity these days, so you should take advantage of NordVPN’s Black Friday offer. You can sign up for a two-year subscription to NordVPN for just $79, down by $208 from its original price of $287. There’s also an option for a one-year subscription for $59, after an $84 discount to its original price of $143. There’s not much time left for the deal though, so you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Sign Up Now button as soon as possible.

