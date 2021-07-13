Save 66% on Norton and McAfee virus protection at Staples

It’s important to keep your computer secure from the threat of viruses, whether we’re talking about your family system or one you use within your home office. With a growing number of online threats out there, you want the best you can get, but you also want to keep costs low. That’s where these amazing deals from Norton and McAfee are perfect for the average user. Right now, you can save 66% off both packages at Staples, giving you the best protection for far less than usual. With both products featuring as some of the best antivirus software out there, this is a no-brainer of an offer and the perfect time to ensure your antivirus protection is up to scratch. We strongly recommend pairing up one of these software packages with the best VPN deals out there, too, for maximum safety online.

Norton 360 Premium — $35, was $100

Ordinarily priced at $100, Norton 360 Premium is down to just $35 right now at Staples. That’s an absolute bargain considering it protects up to 10 devices for an entire year. It’s compatible with Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices, so all your home devices will be protected every step of the way. Besides detecting viruses and malware, the software also provides Dark Web monitoring, a password manager tool, a smart firewall for monitoring network activity, plus parental controls to keep your kids safe. It’s a great all-around package for keeping everything about your online activity secure and just how you like it.

McAfee AntiVirus Plus — $20, was $60

With $40 off the usual price, McAfee AntiVirus Plus offers plenty of useful features. Able to protect up to 10 devices encompassing PCs, Macs, smartphones, and tablets, it uses cloud-based threat detection to power its virus detection abilities so you always have the most extensive threat database at your fingertips. Alongside that, you’ll receive clear warnings about dangerous websites and downloads whenever you’re browsing, plus there’s spam protection, too. Other features include PC optimization tools and the ability to shred unwanted documents safely as well as permanently remove cookies and temp files easily. It offers the ideal peace of mind for far less than it usually costs.

