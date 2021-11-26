Antivirus software deals aren’t a particularly bragged about sort of deal among the best Black Friday deals. But this Norton Antivirus Black Friday deal was too good not to share with you all. After all, Amazon is practically giving this software download away with a steep 80% discount. Yeah, you heard right: Instead of paying $100 for Norton 360 Premium, you’ll get it for just $20! <strong>That’s a savings of $80.</strong> And it covers 10 devices! But this deal, like other Black Friday deals, isn’t likely to last for long. A steep discount like this could very well disappear by Cyber Monday. So jump on it now while you can.

Today’s best Norton Antivirus Black Friday deal

Why Buy

It protects up to 10 devices: Windows, Mac, iOS, or Android.

Offers dark web monitoring

Comes with a VPN feature to protect you while on public Wi-Fi

SafeCam feature blocks unauthorized access to your webcam

Premium antivirus software often comes with a hefty price, and Norton, a leading antivirus software developer, is usually no exception. Until now. Today, you can get its premium antivirus software that’s normally $100 for just $20. And this software will protect up to 10 devices at that same insanely cheap Black Friday price.

You’ll also get antivirus protection that includes real-time threat protection, a secure VPN, dark web monitoring to make sure your personal information doesn’t fall into the wrong hands, and a SafeCam feature that can block unauthorized access to your webcam (which is particularly helpful if you work or attend school from home). Think about it: You can protect your whole household’s devices for just $20 plus a paid subscription to Norton’s ongoing service, if you choose to continue on with that.

Again, if you’re in the market for a premium, full-featured antivirus software, you’ll want to snag this deal ASAP. If you do, you’ll get it for just $20 instead of having to pay $100. You’ll save $80 and protect 10 of your devices all in one go. You can’t beat that!

Should you shop this Norton Antivirus Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

No, you shouldn’t risk waiting until Cyber Monday to snag this deal. Cyber Monday has been known to offer some of the same deals as Black Friday, but there’s no guarantee that this particular Norton 360 antivirus software deal will be one of them. It’s already a huge discount (80%), and it’s unlikely to be reduced even further. So waiting until Cyber Monday won’t do anything but increase the risk of you losing out on this deal.

If you do choose to buy it today, however, know that you won’t be able to return it or ask for a refund. This product is listed as “non-returnable and non-refundable.” So make sure that it’s really what you want before you buy it.

