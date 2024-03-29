Save $70 on a year of Norton Antivirus for Windows and Mac

One of the best antivirus deals is over at Best Buy with a huge $70 off one year of Norton 360 Premium. It usually costs $100, but right now you pay just $30 for a full year’s protection on up to 10 devices. Working out at just $2.50 a month for one device or potentially just $3 a year for each device, this is an incredible deal for anyone who wants to be secure online. Here’s what you need to know before you hit buy.

Why you should buy Norton 360 Premium

Norton makes some of the best antivirus software around and has done so for many years. With Norton 360 Premium, you get a lot of protection and more so than just antivirus, thanks to security issues evolving over the years.

At its heart, Norton 360 Premium provides real-time threat protection. Its advanced security protects against existing and emerging malware threats which include ransomware and viruses. It goes further still by adding a secure VPN. A VPN is a layer of defense between you and what you’re browsing so that no one can track what you’re looking at. It’s particularly ideal when using public Wi-Fi which can be insecure. It adds bank-grade encryption to help you keep information like passwords and your bank details safe and secure.

Want even more? Norton 360 Premium has got it. It also provides Dark Web monitoring so that Norton will inform you if it finds your personal information on the Dark Web. Additionally, it comes with a password manager tool so you can easily create complex passwords that are tough to crack. Other features include parental controls as well as a smart firewall for blocking unauthorized traffic. There’s also PC safe cam which gives you a heads-up if it turns out something is trying to access your webcam against your wishes.

Norton 360 Premium is a truly well-rounded experience right down to its 75GB of cloud backup and, of course, the ability to cover up to 10 devices. Usually priced at $100, Norton 360 Premium is down to $30 for a limited time only at Best Buy. This is the ideal time to keep more secure online for less.

