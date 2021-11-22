  1. Deals
Exclusive: Save 25% sitewide at NutriBullet with this coupon code

Briley Kenney
By

Searching for a new blender? Maybe you’re after a food processor? Or how about a coffee maker? You can save 25% on all three of those appliances, and everything else NutriBullet has to offer for Black Friday 2021, by entering coupon code DIGITALBF25 at checkout. There’s no harm in shopping now, either: You won’t find these products cheaper between now and November 26 at NutriBullet — the code provides you with early access to its Black Friday deals.

NutriBullet Magic Bullet Blender — $45, was $50

NutriBullet Magic Bullet OG blender on counter with fruit and drinks.

If you want the OG Magic Bullet, this countertop multi-tool is the way to go. It chops, blends, mixes, whips, you name it! What makes it so enticing is how easy it is to use. Just put your food inside, twist on the blade, and go. When you’re all done mixing you can just remove the cup from the base and take it with you. It’s perfect for those quick morning smoothies, protein shakes, and so much more. It’s also $5 off right now during NutriBullet’s Black Friday sale!

NutriBullet Express Food Processor —  $60, was $80

NutriBullet Express Food Processor combo used to dice veggies.

This countertop food processor may be compact, but it’s plenty powerful. It’s both a blender and a food processor and comes with a single base, and 2 attachments — you swap between them depending on what you want to do. You can blend, chop, shred, mix, frappe, and much more. It also cuts down on prep time when you’re not busy chopping up all of those ingredients yourself! Just throw them in and power it on. The combo is $20 off for Black Friday, too!

NutriBullet 800W Juicer — $80, was $110

NutriBullet 800W juicer with pitcher with fruit juice made and pineapple.

Ready to make some delicious and fresh juice? This juicing system is convenient, effective, and easy-to-clean thanks to dishwasher-safe parts. There are 2 speeds — low and high — and it’s as simple as adding your ingredients, selecting the speed, and waiting until your blend is all liquified. The wide chute means you can fit larger chunks or pieces inside with minimal prep. Plus, it comes with a pitcher. It’s on sale for $30 off during Black Friday!

