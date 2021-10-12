Get 15% off everything at NutriBullet with this coupon code!

NutriBullet is well known for its amazing personal blenders that make nutrient-rich and healthy smoothies, perfect for an on-the-go lifestyle. While there are a few competitors, like Ninja Foodi deals, NutriBullet blenders are well known for their ease of use, efficiency, and excellent portion control. In fact, they almost always make our roundups of the best blenders. They also offer various other kitchen appliances, like air fryer deals and coffee maker deals.

That’s why we’re ecstatic to tell you about a Halloween sitewide sale happening right now on the NutriBullet website! You can get the entire range of NutriBullet appliances for 15% off by entering the promo code PUMPKIN. If you’ve been considering upgrading your kitchen array for a long time, this is the perfect deal for you. This code is valid from October 11 to 17, 2021.

Some of our favorites include the Magic Bullet Air Fryer, which you can pick up for just $68 instead of $80. There’s also the NutriBullet EveryGrain Cooker, now available for only $68, a $12 discount from its original $80 price tag. Lastly, for coffee lovers, there’s the NutriBullet Brew Choice Pod Coffee Maker. It’s priced at $119, which is $21 off the standard price of $140. You can find out more about these fantastic products below, and don’t forget to use the code PUMPKIN when you check out!

Magic Bullet Air Fryer — $68, was $80

Magic Bullet Air Fryer is an excellent, affordable, and space-saving entry point into the world of air frying. While it’s pretty small with just a 2.5-quart capacity, it’s in line with their classic blenders in being just the right size for 1 to 2 people. This little powerhouse can cook at a wide 180 to 400 degrees F temperature range that lets you tackle food of all types, from breaded chicken to juicy burgers. It also includes a 60-minute automatic timer that shuts off the unit as soon as it hits 0. The convection chamber circulates the heat all around, making for an even, fully cooked and crispy dish. It’s also effortless to disassemble and clean. Thanks to the sale, you can pick up this air fryer for just $68, which is $12 off the regular price of $80. Hit that “Buy Now” button below if you want to take advantage of this promotion, and don’t forget to use the code PUMPKIN at checkout!

NutriBullet EveryGrain Cooker — $68, was $80

It can be a headache to prepare grains like rice, quinoa, and oats just right. It’s even more challenging with the wrong equipment. That’s where the NutriBullet EveryGrain Cooker comes in. It has built-in presets for various grain types, ensuring perfectly cooked rice or quinoa every single time. The basket can handle up to 5 dry scoops of rice or grains at a time. It even doubles as a steamer, so you can quickly prep other foods like vegetables. After use, it’s easy to clean all the parts with soapy water, and most of its components are even dishwasher safe! You can pick up this handy cooker for just $68, down by $12 from the regular price of $80. Don’t forget to use the code PUMPKIN when completing your purchase!

Nutribullet Brew Choice Pod Coffee Maker — $119, was $140

When you buy the NutriBullet Brew Choice Pod Coffee Maker, you are getting a choice between two different coffee-making systems. If you want a single cup of coffee, you can add a coffee pod. If you’re going to fill up the included full-sized glass carafe, you can add a filter with coffee grounds. Either way, you’re going to get great coffee without any trouble every single time. It’s also equipped with a feature that allows it to detect whether you have a pod or a filter added to the machine, and will display different brew settings depending on what you’re using. Not only is this handy machine versatile, but its 2-in-1 operation also makes it a fantastic space-saver. Right now, you can pick up the Brew Choice for just $119, a $21 discount from the standard price of $140. Make sure to use the code PUMPKIN at checkout to get this offer!

One of the best things about this sitewide sale is that you can pick up a lot of different appliances for a bargain all at once. If you like the idea of getting a complete upgrade to your kitchen, you might want to check out some excellent appliance package deals. We’ve put together some of our favorites for you to check out below.

