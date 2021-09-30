If you’ve got some tech products in mind that you’re planning to buy, you should probably look them up on Walmart to check for discounts as the retailer seems to be having a tech flash sale. The offers that are available include laptop deals, Chromebook deals, Roku deals, 4K TV deals, and 70-inch TV deals, among many others, covering everything that you might need or want right now.

There’s something for everyone in this tech flash sale from Walmart, which caters to different budget ranges through discounts that can reach hundreds of dollars. We’ve gathered some of the best deals that you can take advantage of right now, but there’s more if you have the patience to look around.

Roku Ultra LT — $49, was $79

The Roku Ultra LT is a streaming device that will allow your TV to access the Roku TV platform. It’s powered by a quad-core processor for fast performance, with the option to go with a wired or wireless connection. The streaming device also comes with a remote that recognizes voice commands for functions such as searching for content. The Roku Ultra LT is available on Walmart at $30 off, bringing its price down to $49 from its original price of $79.

Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer — $69, was $89

Prepare healthier meals with the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer, which uses little to no oil when frying food without sacrificing the crispy exterior and juicy insides. You can set the air fryer to cook between 105 degrees and 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and its components are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. You can purchase the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer for $69 from Walmart, for a $20 reduction from its original price of $89.

Samsung CB4 Chromebook — $127, was $299

The Samsung CB4 Chromebook is powered by Chrome OS, which trades installed software for web-based apps to offer quick startups and snappy performance. The Chromebook features an 11.6-inch screen, and it’s equipped with an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM. If you only need a laptop for basic tasks, you won’t have any problem with the Samsung CB4 Chromebook, which is on sale from Walmart at $172 off its original price of $299, making it even more affordable at $127.

Eufy RoboVac 35C Robot Vacuum — $169, was $300

The Eufy RoboVac 35C may be controlled through the EufyHome app or digital assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can activate the robot vacuum even when you’re far from home. It offers powerful suction at 1500Pa, and you can set it to avoid certain areas of the home, such as the stairs. If you need help maintaining a clean floor, you might want to buy the Eufy RoboVac 35C for $169 from Walmart, after a $131 discount to its original price of $300.

HP 15.6-Inch Laptop — $249, was $379

This HP laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD screen, and it’s powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of RAM for the ability to perform your daily tasks without any issues. It also comes with a 128GB SSD for the storage of your important apps and documents, and a battery life of up to nine hours so that you can keep working while on the go. The HP 15.6-inch laptop is available from Walmart at $130 off its original price of $379, bringing it down to just $249.

TCL 55S431 4K TV – $398, was $449

The TCL 55S431 features a 55-inch display with 4K UHD resolution and HDR technology for vivid colors and lifelike images. The TV will also upscale the content that you’re watching to 4K resolution so that you can further maximize the screen. The 4K TV’s powered by the Roku TV platform, which offers an easy-to-use interface that grants access to your favorite streaming services. You can purchase the TCL 55S431 from Walmart with a $51 discount that lowers its price to $398 from its original price of $449.

LG 70UP7070PUE 4K TV – $717, was $800

For a premium upgrade to your home theater setup, go for the LG 70UP7070PUE 4K TV and its 70-inch screen with 4K UHD resolution. The TV’s Quad-core Processor 4K enhances everything that you watch with 4K upscaling, while LG’s webOS platform opens up access to your streaming service subscriptions. To transform your living room into your personal cinema, go for the LG 70UP7070PUE 4K TV, which you can buy from Walmart for $717 after an $83 discount to its original price of $800.

