When it comes to protecting your home and property, slapping a cheap camera or two up on your house is not the best way to go about it. Sure, you’ll be able to see what’s happening in the camera’s field of view, but the average camera will leave a lot of blind spots, and a lot to be desired, especially if you want to check in remotely when you’re not home. You need something more capable, and more like a connected system of security components, to truly protect your entire property, including sensors, cameras, and more. Lorex offers all of these things, separately and in bundles, which is why it’s one of the best places to go for home security gear and the best part — the included private local storage comes with no monthly fees!

Lorex is also offering a bunch of excellent deals, and when you use coupon code HOMESOLUTIONS15 at checkout, you’ll get 15% off select items. What items, you ask? You’ll find those below, or you can head over to Lorex’s storefront and shop now.

Get a clear view with the Lorex 2K pan-tilt outdoor Wi-Fi camera — $128, was $150

This camera is a security powerhouse and not just because it offers crystal-clear 1080p viewing, with a 4-megapixel image sensor and color night vision. It also offers a full 360 degrees of coverage with zoom, pan, and tilt functions. Why does that matter? It means you’re not looking at a static image of a single area of your home or property. Instead, by strategically placing the camera in a more central location, you can see just about everything — there are no blind spots. The camera housing also has a weatherproof rating of IP66, so it’s safe for use indoors and out. It connects to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi networks, and will also sync up with the Lorex Smart Home Security Center, another fantastic home security solution offered by the brand. Additional features include local storage thanks to the 32GB microSD, with no monthly fees, two-way talk to communicate with people on the other side of the camera, warning lights and siren, and smart home compatibility with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

Protect your home with the Smart Sensor Kit and 2 extra sensors — $51, was $60

A camera is great, but your security system is even better if you pair it with one of these smart sensor bundles. It comes with a sensor hub, which can be paired with up to 10 sensors total — you can always add more later. You also get a motion sensor and a single window/door sensor that will let you know when the connected entry point is opened or accessed.

Get the Lorex Smart Sensor Kit, 2 window and door sensors, and a motion sensor — $68, was $80

Like the other Smart Sensor Kit, this one includes a sensor hub — which supports up to 10 sensors total — plus two window/door sensors and a single motion sensor. You can place them anywhere in your home, meaning you can secure things precisely the way you want. Adding more sensors, cameras, and other security devices — like a smart video doorbell — is always recommended!

