Best Cyber Monday Air Fryer Deals 2021: Early offers today

Black Friday ended, but Cyber Monday deals are showing up already. This is therefore an excellent day to shop for Cyber Monday air fryer deals. With pricing starting at $30 for a top-rated model at Best Buy, the best Cyber Monday air fryer deals are selling in massive quantities.

Air fryers are some of the hottest products on the shelves, and because of the ongoing microchip shortage that’s disrupting manufacturing, it won’t be long until retailers start running out of the best air fryers, so take advantage of these Cyber Monday air fryer deals now.

Today’s best Cyber Monday air fryer deals

Bella Pro Series 4.2-Quart Analog Air Fryer — $30, was $60

Chefman TurboFry Stainless Steel Air Fryer — $69, was $100

Ninja Air Fryer XL 5.5 Quart — $98, was $119

Ninja Air Fryer Max XL — $130, was $160

Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 8-Quart 2-Basket Air Fryer — $139, was $160

Ninja SP101 Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven — $170, was $230

Bella Pro Series 4.2-Quart Analog Air Fryer — $30, was $60

Why buy:

4.2-quart capacity

High-performance circular heat technology

Great value for the price

Easy-to-clean components

Dive into the world of air fryers with this budget-friendly option from Bella. Right now, you can save big on the Bella Pro Series 4.2-Quart Analog Air Fryer during Cyber Monday air fryer deals going on at Best Buy. This air fryer features a 4.2-quart capacity, so you can cook more of the things you love at one time. Whether you’re crisping up leftover fries and tots, baking chicken nuggets for the kids, or creating gourmet hot wings for the big game, do it all quickly and efficiently with this Bella air fryer. Featuring easy-to-clean, dishwasher-safe components, you’ll love making delicious, healthy, and crispy fried foods from the comfort of home.

Made popular by online food bloggers during the last two years, air fryers are one of the most in-demand kitchen appliances this holiday season. If you want to make sure yours arrives in time, we recommend ordering it sooner than later. Supply chain issues are expected to heavily affect retailers this season, and once this item is out of stock, it probably won’t be back until after the new year. Shop the Cyber Monday air fryer deals today to get the best deal in time for the holidays.

Check Price

Chefman TurboFry Stainless Steel Air Fryer — $69, was $100



Why buy:

Extra-large capacity

Reduces waste

Easy operation

Easy cleanup

If you have a large family, a lot of friends, or you love to host parties, you’ll want a large-capacity air-fryer basket. That’s what you get with the Chefman Turbofry Stainless Steel Air Fryer’s 8-quart fryer basket. One of the best air fryers of 2021, the Chefman Turbofry’s extra-large nonstick basket is ready to produce massive quantities of wings, fries, and other dishes and snacks — all while using minimal amounts of cooking oil.

You’ll also find the Turbofry is easy to operate. You can use the capacitive touchscreen to set the air frying time and temperature manually if you wish. The temperature range is 200 to 400 degrees F, and you set the timer to air fry for up to 60 minutes. If you’d prefer, just press one of the four pre-programmed buttons for fish, fries, poultry, or beef, identified by simple graphics.

The Chefman Turbofry doesn’t just cook healthy food with little effort on your part; it also saves you time when the party (or meal) is over. Put the nonstick frying basket in the dishwasher and you’re all set. Large-capacity air fryers are bound to diminish inventories quickly, so don’t hesitate with this one.

Check Price

Ninja Air Fryer XL 5.5 Quart — $98, was $119

Why buy:

Family-sized 5.5-quart basket

Four versatile cooking modes

Easy-to-clean nonstick basket

Healthier way to cook fried foods

Ready to find out what all the air fryer hype is about? Shop the Cyber Monday air fryer deals to find the Ninja Air Fryer XL 5.5 Quart on sale now at Walmart. This air fryer features an extra-large 5.5-quart basket, capable of cooking up to 3 pounds of chicken wings or French fries at one time.

Perfect for feeding the whole family — as well as for making appetizers and sides for dinner parties, game days, birthdays, and more — this air fryer lets you cook delicious and crispy fried foods without using a ton of oil. By circulating super-heated air around the food, the air fryer is able to achieve crispy textures while thoroughly cooking food. The healthy alternative to deep-frying, you can use this air fryer to cool everything from fresh tempura vegetables to frozen chicken tenders.

This air fryer by Ninja features four versatile cooking modes, including air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate. The wide temperature range lets you cook a variety of foods accurately and efficiently. Air fryers also cook food quickly, which means you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying your creations. Impress your friends and family this holiday season with crispy fried chicken made from scratch, fried breakfast potatoes on Christmas morning, and perfectly reheated leftovers. This is one of the best air fryer deals we’ve seen so far this year, and we recommend taking advantage of it while it’s still in stock.

Check Price

Ninja Air Fryer Max XL — $130, was $160

Why buy:

Extra-large 5.5-quart basket

Max Crisp Technology for crispy fried texture

Easy to clean and dishwasher safe

20 chef-inspired recipes

Bring home Ninja’s largest air fryer to feed your crew this holiday season. Shop the Cyber Monday air fryer deals right now to find the Ninja Air Fryer Max XL on sale for $130 at Best Buy. This air fryer is ideal for larger households or for those who love to host get-togethers, game days, and house parties. Cook delicious fried foods for your friends and family using this air fryer.

Featuring an extra-large 5.5-quart basket, this air fryer can easily hold and cook up to three pounds of French fries or chicken wings at one time. The wide temperature range from 105 to 450 degrees F lets you cook your favorite dishes exactly the way you like them and keep food warm until it’s ready to eat. Whether you’re making buffalo wings, crisping up chicken nuggets, or meal-prepping baked chicken, you can get it done quickly and efficiently using this state-of-the-art air fryer.

Check Price

Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 8-Quart 2-Basket Air Fryer — $139, was $160

Why buy:

Independent baskets let you cook two separate foods

Extra-large eight-quart capacity

Four-in-one versatility lets you cook different ways

Easy to clean

Looking for an air fryer to feed the whole family? Check out the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 8-Quart 2-Basket Air Fryer with DualZone Technology, on sale now at Walmart. Ninja Food is very popular, and if you wonder which Ninja Food should you buy, this versatile air fryer can cook food in four different ways: Air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate. This means less clutter in your kitchen cabinets when you buy multi-use appliances.

Ninja’s highly rated air fryer features two independent fry baskets, so you can cook two different foods at once. Think French fries and chicken tenders, or Pork Katsu and vegetable tempura. The extra-large eight-quart capacity means you can cook plenty of food in one batch. This air fryer is easy to clean, with dishwasher-safe crisper plates and easy-to-clean baskets.

You can get a great deal on this Ninja air fryer when you order it today. If you need it in time for the holidays, we recommend ordering as soon as possible. Supplies may be limited, and once this item is out of stock, it may not come back until after the new year.

Check Price

Ninja SP101 Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven — $210, was $230

Why buy:

Flips up for easy storage

Air fry, roast, toast, and more with one machine

Extra-large capacity

Easy to clean

Right now during the Cyber Monday air fryer deals, you can get a great deal on the Ninja SP101 Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven. This highly versatile appliance can air fry, air roast, air broil, bake, toast, and more. The innovative design makes it easy to store; when not in use, simply flip it up to store easily against your wall or backsplash, so you don’t waste any counter space when you don’t need it. The extra-large capacity lets you cook plenty of food for your whole crew in less time and with less mess.

This air fryer cooks up to 60% faster than a traditional oven, which means you can spend less time cooking and more time enjoying meals. The easy-to-clean design features a removable crumb tray and an easily accessible back panel for deep cleaning. Digital Crisp Technology lets you get the perfect crispy texture to your dishes every time, while still retaining optimum cooking performance. Whether you’re shopping for yourself this season or for a gift, this air fryer from Ninja is sure to be a hit for the holidays.

Check Price

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations