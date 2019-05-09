Share

Electric toothbrushes provide a far superior clean, but for a good one, you’ll have to pay quite a bit. If you’re not looking to break the bank on keeping your teeth in tip-top shape, Walmart currently has the Oral-B 6000 SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush on sale for just $100, half its normal price.

But for a limited time you have the ability to save even more thanks to a mail-in rebate from the manufacturer. Purchase the toothbrush now and submit your rebate by June 30, and you can save an additional $25, making your final price just $75.

That’s an outstanding deal for a toothbrush that has an average rating of 4.8 stars on the Walmart website. Users report that they get a better clean from the Oral-B versus competing Philips Sonicare electric brushes, and the multiple setting options are another positive often mentioned by reviewers.

We’re also impressed by some of the capabilities of this brush. It includes pressure-sensor technology that will automatically slow the brush speed to protect gums from over-brushing.

You can even track how long you are brushing and where you should be brushing with the Oral B app, making sure you get consistent results every time. The toothbrush also comes in a range of color options for you to choose from, including white, black, rose gold, and orchid purple.

If you don’t need the bells and whistles of the Oral-B 6000 SmartSeries, Walmart is also slashing prices on another electric toothbrush, the Boka Electric Toothbrush. Normally $75, Walmart is offering the Boka for 20% off, or $60.

One of the newer names in electric toothbrushes, Boka differentiates itself by using activated charcoal bristle heads. The use of charcoal for brushing has become somewhat popular as of late, and there’s even toothpaste out there that is made with it.

The idea is that the abrasiveness helps dislodge plaque more effectively, leading to a better clean. Brushing with charcoal may not be the best idea for everybody however: it may exacerbate tooth sensitivity in those susceptible to such problems.

In that case, we’d recommend spending the extra $15 to get the Oral-B 6000 SmartSeries as it really is a top-tier brush.