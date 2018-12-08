Digital Trends
Deals

Best deals on home security cameras to save you from package thieves

Bruce Brown
By

Smart home systems can make life more convenient, efficient, and, when connected to entertainment components, fun. For many people, however, home security was the most important factor in their decision to set up a smart home system. Smartphone and internet-accessible home security cameras installed in and outside your home can give you peace of mind and maybe even deter thieves from stealing packages from your front door.

Amazon just dropped attractive deals for Ring and Blink home security cameras and bundles. Amazon owns both Ring and Blink so they can price the devices aggressively. Many of the new deals also include a free third-generation Amazon Echo Dot.

Ring Video Doorbell Home Security Cams

Both Ring deals include the Ring Video Doorbell 2, which allows you to see, hear, and speak to people who come to your door. Because it has an integrated motion sensor, whether or not a visitor presses the doorbell’s button you will receive an alert on your smartphone, tablet, or PC. You can see visitors via the Ring’s 1080 HD camera.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 runs for three to six months before the battery needs to be recharged, but you can also hardwire the device to existing doorbell wires to keep the battery charged indefinitely.

The only physical difference between the two deals just below is whether the doorbell is bundled with a free Amazon Echo Dot third-generation smart speaker. The two deals are priced identically at $169, but the second deal includes the free Echo Dot. So why not buy the bundled version? The answer is availability. The Ring Video Doorbell packaged alone is in stock for delivery by Wednesday, December 12. The bundled deal, however, won’t be in stock until Monday, December 17.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 — $30 off

outdoor security cam deals ring video doorbell 2
If you buy the Ring Video Doorbell 2 by itself you’ll save $30 from the normal $199 list price and receive it with free shipping by Wednesday, December 12.  The $169 deal price is good until December 24, 2018.

Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell 2 + Echo Dot (3rd gen.) — $80 off

outdoor security cam deals ring video doorbell 2 and dot
The bundled deal, which includes a Ring Video Doorbell 2 and a third-generation Echo Dot lists for $249. Until December 24, 2018, the bundle sells for $169, but you’ll have to wait longer to receive it. If you’re buying for yourself and not in a rush, why not wait to get the extra $50 savings, based on the Echo Dot’s $50 list price?

Note that while you can receive alerts from the doorbell and talk with visitors on Amazon Alexa devices including the Echo Dot, video streaming from the camera does not show on Echo Show or Spot displays. To see who’s at the door you’ll need to access the video stream via the mobile or PC app.

Buy Now

Blink Indoor and XT Indoor/Outdoor Home Security Cams

Blink Indoor Home Security Cams and Blink XT Indoor/Outdoor Home Security Cams have a lot in common. The wireless Blink cameras stream 10-second 720p video clips and are rated to run for up to two years on two AA batteries. The video clips are automatically stored in the cloud for no charge, and the cameras send alerts to your smartphone when the camera detects motion.

Each Blink system comes with a Sync Module that must be plugged into AC power. The Sync Module maintains a Wi-Fi connection between Blink cameras and your home internet.

The Blink XT camera systems are for indoor or outdoor use and are IPX65 weatherproof rated. The XT cameras also have infrared night vision, so the video capture works in the dark.

When you buy any of the Blink Indoor or Blink XT camera systems below you can also add a third generation Echo Dot to your cart and when you check out, you will not be charged for the Dot. The Echo Dot’s $50 list price is not counted in the discounts. Otherwise, you could just increase each deal’s discount by $50.

The two exceptions to the Blink systems are the add-on cameras. The Blink Indoor and Blink XT Add-on Cams are for existing Blink customers and do not include a sync module — which also means they cannot function alone but are intended to be added to a system with an existing Sync Module. The add-on cameras also do not include a free Echo Dot.

The Blink camera deals for both camera types and including the add-on cams expire December 22.

Blink Indoor 1 Cam System (comes with free Echo Dot 3rd gen.) — $33 off

outdoor security cam deals blink indoor 1 system
Normally priced $100, the Blink Indoor 1 Cam System is just $70 until December 22, 2018. You can order a third generation Echo Dot for no charge with this system.

Buy Now

Blink Indoor 2 Cam System (comes with free Echo Dot 3rd gen.) — $56 off

outdoor security cam deals blink indoor 2 system
Normally priced $170, the Blink Indoor 2 Cam System is just $114 until December 22, 2018. You can order a third generation Echo Dot for no charge with this system.

Buy Now

Blink Indoor 3 Cam System (comes with free Echo Dot 3rd gen.) — $76 off

outdoor security cam deals blink indoor 3 system
Normally priced $230, the Blink Indoor 3 Cam System is just $154 until December 22, 2018. You can order a third generation Echo Dot for no charge with this system.

Buy Now

Blink Indoor 5 Cam System (comes with free Echo Dot 3rd gen.) — $116 off

outdoor security cam deals blink indoor 5 system
Normally priced $350, the Blink Indoor 2 Cam System is discounted to $234 until December 22, 2018. You can order a third generation Echo Dot for no charge with this system.

Buy Now

Blink Indoor Add-on Cam — $30 off

outdoor security cam deals blink indoor add on
The Blink Indoor Add-on Cam usually costs $90 but is marked down to $60 until December 22, 2018. You cannot order an Echo Dot for free with this system.

Buy Now

Blink XT 1 Cam System (comes with free Echo Dot 3rd gen.) — $52 off

outdoor security cam deals blink xt 1 system
Normally $130, the Blink XT 1 Cam System is on sale for $78 until December 22, 2018. You can order a third generation Echo Dot for no charge with this system.

Buy Now

Blink XT 2 Cam System (comes with free Echo Dot 3rd gen.) — $92 off

outdoor security cam deals blink xt 2 system
Normally $230, the Blink XT 2 Cam System is on sale for $138 until December 22, 2018. You can order a third generation Echo Dot for no charge with this system.

Buy Now

Blink XT 3 Cam System (comes with free Echo Dot 3rd gen.) — $128 off

outdoor security cam deals blink xt 3 system
Normally $320, the Blink XT 3 Cam System is on sale for $192 until December 22, 2018. You can order a third generation Echo Dot for no charge with this system.

Buy Now

Blink XT 5 Cam System (comes with free Echo Dot 3rd gen.) — $200 off

outdoor security cam deals blink xt 5 system
Normally $500, the Blink XT 5 Cam System is on sale for $300 until December 22, 2018. You can order a third generation Echo Dot for no charge with this system.

Buy Now

Blink XT Add-on Cam — $48 off

outdoor security cam deals blink xt add on
The Blink XT Add-on Cam usually costs $120 but is marked down to $72 until December 22, 2018. You cannot order an Echo Dot for free with this system.

Buy Now

Looking for information about the best deals?

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Save up to $750 with the best smartphone deals for December 2018
braun series 7 cordless electric shaver station 4
Deals

Get the Braun Series 7 Cordless shaver at a 59-percent discount

Braun's Series 7 7790cc cordless smart shaver has four shaving elements, an eight-direction flexible head, and five power modes. Amazon and Braun just added a special coupon for the Series 7 that discounts the shaver by 59 percent.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best laptop deals
Deals

Here are the best laptop deals for December 2018

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some holiday shopping for a special someone, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Nest Thermostat E woman on app
Deals

Save money and control your home’s temperature with these smart thermostat deals

With the winter season in full blast, there's no better time to save money with a smart home thermostat. We found the best deals available on smart home thermostats. Control your home's heating via smartphone or voice assistants.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Ring video doorbell
Deals

Keep an eye on things with the Alexa-enabled Ring video doorbell, now only $93

Smart home devices like the Ring video doorbell make it easier to keep an eye on your castle right from your smartphone – no matter where you are. If you want to smarten up your home security, here's how you can grab a Ring doorbell on…
Posted By Lucas Coll
gift ideas for coworker that they will actually want belkin wireless charging
Deals

Simplify your life with one of these wireless smartphone charger deals

Banish nightly cable fumbling with a wireless smartphone charger. If your smartphone is compatible with wireless charging, the simplicity of placing it on a pad is a beautiful thing. Wireless chargers are also excellent gifts for coworkers.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Kobo Clara HD review
Deals

The Kobo Clara HD, one of the best Kindle alternatives, is now on sale

One of the more popular Kindle alternatives (and one that stands tall as one of our favorite ereaders) is Kobo. Among the best of Kobo's offerings is the awesome Kobo Clara HD, and it's now on sale for the holidays for just $100 from…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Surface Pro 6 Review
Computing

Get a Surface Pro 6 bundle for $800 today only at the Microsoft Store

Still looking to save on holiday shopping? Right now you can get the Surface Pro 6 for as little as $800 at the Microsoft Store, and also save on the black version of the device at Best Buy.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

The best iPad deals for December 2018

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for December 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

The best Apple Watch deals for December 2018

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

The best iPhone deals for December 2018

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for December 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
get cooking with this amazons choice instant pot model hero 800x533 c
Smart Home

Instant Pots! Get your Instant Pot! 5 models are on sale now at Amazon

Consumers win big when Amazon pops deals on popular products like Instant Pots. Five Instant Pot models on sale range from $30 to $60 off. If you've been waiting to buy an Instant Pot for a holiday gift, this could be the time.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon boxes on doorstep
Deals

Today’s best Amazon deals: Mr. Coffee, Netgear, and Roku

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but for retail giants like Amazon, the savings are only getting started. We've scoured the depths of Amazon to find you the very best deals going on right now.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
my nintendo free switch games march review photos pdx 531
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for December 2018

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on stand-alone consoles, as well as bundles that feature games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Raspberry Pi Kit
Deals

These Raspberry Pi 3 bundles will cover everyone, from coders to gamers

The Raspberry Pi 3 is a low-budget computing platform capable of doing just about anything. We rounded up a handful of the best Raspberry Pi 3 bundles to get you started on a variety of DIY projects.
Posted By Lucas Coll