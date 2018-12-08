Share

Smart home systems can make life more convenient, efficient, and, when connected to entertainment components, fun. For many people, however, home security was the most important factor in their decision to set up a smart home system. Smartphone and internet-accessible home security cameras installed in and outside your home can give you peace of mind and maybe even deter thieves from stealing packages from your front door.

Amazon just dropped attractive deals for Ring and Blink home security cameras and bundles. Amazon owns both Ring and Blink so they can price the devices aggressively. Many of the new deals also include a free third-generation Amazon Echo Dot.

Ring Video Doorbell Home Security Cams

Both Ring deals include the Ring Video Doorbell 2, which allows you to see, hear, and speak to people who come to your door. Because it has an integrated motion sensor, whether or not a visitor presses the doorbell’s button you will receive an alert on your smartphone, tablet, or PC. You can see visitors via the Ring’s 1080 HD camera.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 runs for three to six months before the battery needs to be recharged, but you can also hardwire the device to existing doorbell wires to keep the battery charged indefinitely.

The only physical difference between the two deals just below is whether the doorbell is bundled with a free Amazon Echo Dot third-generation smart speaker. The two deals are priced identically at $169, but the second deal includes the free Echo Dot. So why not buy the bundled version? The answer is availability. The Ring Video Doorbell packaged alone is in stock for delivery by Wednesday, December 12. The bundled deal, however, won’t be in stock until Monday, December 17.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 — $30 off



If you buy the Ring Video Doorbell 2 by itself you’ll save $30 from the normal $199 list price and receive it with free shipping by Wednesday, December 12. The $169 deal price is good until December 24, 2018.

The bundled deal, which includes a Ring Video Doorbell 2 and a third-generation Echo Dot lists for $249. Until December 24, 2018, the bundle sells for $169, but you’ll have to wait longer to receive it. If you’re buying for yourself and not in a rush, why not wait to get the extra $50 savings, based on the Echo Dot’s $50 list price?

Note that while you can receive alerts from the doorbell and talk with visitors on Amazon Alexa devices including the Echo Dot, video streaming from the camera does not show on Echo Show or Spot displays. To see who’s at the door you’ll need to access the video stream via the mobile or PC app.

Blink Indoor and XT Indoor/Outdoor Home Security Cams

Blink Indoor Home Security Cams and Blink XT Indoor/Outdoor Home Security Cams have a lot in common. The wireless Blink cameras stream 10-second 720p video clips and are rated to run for up to two years on two AA batteries. The video clips are automatically stored in the cloud for no charge, and the cameras send alerts to your smartphone when the camera detects motion.

Each Blink system comes with a Sync Module that must be plugged into AC power. The Sync Module maintains a Wi-Fi connection between Blink cameras and your home internet.

The Blink XT camera systems are for indoor or outdoor use and are IPX65 weatherproof rated. The XT cameras also have infrared night vision, so the video capture works in the dark.

When you buy any of the Blink Indoor or Blink XT camera systems below you can also add a third generation Echo Dot to your cart and when you check out, you will not be charged for the Dot. The Echo Dot’s $50 list price is not counted in the discounts. Otherwise, you could just increase each deal’s discount by $50.

The two exceptions to the Blink systems are the add-on cameras. The Blink Indoor and Blink XT Add-on Cams are for existing Blink customers and do not include a sync module — which also means they cannot function alone but are intended to be added to a system with an existing Sync Module. The add-on cameras also do not include a free Echo Dot.

The Blink camera deals for both camera types and including the add-on cams expire December 22.



Normally priced $100, the Blink Indoor 1 Cam System is just $70 until December 22, 2018. You can order a third generation Echo Dot for no charge with this system.

Normally priced $170, the Blink Indoor 2 Cam System is just $114 until December 22, 2018. You can order a third generation Echo Dot for no charge with this system.

Normally priced $230, the Blink Indoor 3 Cam System is just $154 until December 22, 2018. You can order a third generation Echo Dot for no charge with this system.

Normally priced $350, the Blink Indoor 2 Cam System is discounted to $234 until December 22, 2018. You can order a third generation Echo Dot for no charge with this system.

The Blink Indoor Add-on Cam usually costs $90 but is marked down to $60 until December 22, 2018. You cannot order an Echo Dot for free with this system.

Normally $130, the Blink XT 1 Cam System is on sale for $78 until December 22, 2018. You can order a third generation Echo Dot for no charge with this system.

Normally $230, the Blink XT 2 Cam System is on sale for $138 until December 22, 2018. You can order a third generation Echo Dot for no charge with this system.

Normally $320, the Blink XT 3 Cam System is on sale for $192 until December 22, 2018. You can order a third generation Echo Dot for no charge with this system.

Normally $500, the Blink XT 5 Cam System is on sale for $300 until December 22, 2018. You can order a third generation Echo Dot for no charge with this system.

The Blink XT Add-on Cam usually costs $120 but is marked down to $72 until December 22, 2018. You cannot order an Echo Dot for free with this system.

