Your Blink doorbell and security camera are now part of the Amazon family

The Amazon empire just got bigger. On Friday, December 22, the Seattle-based tech giant announced the acquisition of Kickstarter darling Blink, whose smart security solutions include cameras and doorbells that are, of course, compatible with Amazon’s Echo line. Blink shared the news with its own customers on its website, noting that the company was were “excited to announce” its recent acquisition.

“Since launching in early 2016, we’ve been thrilled by your response to our ultra-affordable, truly wire-free video home security cameras and monitoring systems,” the company wrote. While the security system has been on the market for just under two years, its smart home products first got their start on Kickstarter back in 2014.

Throughout this whole time, their main selling point has been their relative ease of use — all you need to work a Blink camera are two AA batteries. That means there’s no complicated rewiring to speak of, nor is there much of a limit in terms of where you can mount one. Moreover, Blink cameras have historically been quite affordable, setting customers back somewhere between $99 and $129.