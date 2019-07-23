Deals

Capture summer memories with the Panasonic Lumix G7, now only $498

Erica Katherina
By
panasonic lumix g7 adds new 4k modes for never missing that shot 10
Les Shu/Digital Trends

Going somewhere this summer? Bringing a good camera is essential especially if you want to look back on your travels and fun moments. From small action cameras and pocket camcorders to full-sized digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) cameras, there are a plethora of options to choose from. If you need something lightweight that still offers solid features, the Panasonic Lumix G7 4K Mirrorless Camera is one of the better options on the market. This camera model normally costs $800, but a 35% price cut on Amazon has made it available for only $498.

The Panasonic Lumix G7 sports a mirrorless design that enables a more compact camera body perfect for travel. It’s equipped with a bunch of cutting-edge photo, video, and audio technologies that cannot be found in traditional DSLRs.

Although smaller than the usual DSLR, this retro-looking camera still provides easy access to common functions. The buttons are intelligently located so you can control and adjust multiple settings on the fly. You can even assign favorite settings to any of the six function buttons. It also has a tilt/swivel touchscreen display that lets you adjust the screen for clarity, and a high-resolution viewfinder for perfect framing.

The Lumix G7 comes packed with a 16-megapixel sensor with a next-generation intelligent image processor. This allows the camera to produce stunning videos and photos even in low light conditions. To help you get the perfect shot, Panasonic added three 4K photo modes to this camera: The 4K Burst, the 4K Burst S/S, and the 4K Pre-Burst. These modes use the camera’s 30-frames-per-second video capture rate, making them ideal for motion capture and unpredictable, spur-of-the-moment photo ops.

With an intelligent autofocusing (AF) capability, you don’t have to worry about blurry shots. This feature tracks the size, color, and motion vector of the subject for a precise focus lock. The camera also uses Panasonic’s exclusive Depth-From-Defocus (DFD) Auto Focus (AF) technology that quickly adjusts the focus depending on the distance of the subject.

You’ll also be impressed with the Lumix G7’s video recording capabilities. Its 4K Ultra HD video performance is four times more intense compared to full HD, resulting in superior definition and crisper details. Whether shared through social media or viewed in a TV, picture quality is still superb.

The Panasonic Lumix G7 4K Mirrorless Camera makes a great companion for your trips this summer. Amazon customers have been raving about it, noting that it’s an excellent bang for your buck, works beyond expectations, and is extremely versatile. Snag one for yourself for a discounted price of $498.

