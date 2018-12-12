Digital Trends
Deals

15 unique pet gift ideas to stuff in your four-legged friend’s Christmas stocking

Jenifer Calle
By

There are so many people to shop for during the holiday season, but you can’t forget about your four-legged friend either. If you don’t already spoil your pet throughout the year, the holidays offer the perfect excuse to show the world just what a crazy cat or dog parent you are, with no guilty feelings attached. Even if you don’t own a pet there’s probably someone in your life that would appreciate a gift to their fur child. Take a look at these cute pet stocking stuffers for dogs and cats to bring in some extra joy this Christmas year.

Pet gifts for your dog

Don’t scramble for a gift at the pet store when you can have it shipped to your home before Christmas. Whether you’re looking for a cute pet gift or a handy tool for your dog, these stocking stuffer gifts will go a long way. Your dog gives you unconditional love every day of the year so why not indulge them a little during the holidays with more than just a basic bone or treat. If you shop now you can get all these gifts before the Christmas holiday.

Illumiseen LED Dog Collar — $19

pet gift ideas stocking stuffers christmas led collar

Make sure your dog is safe from vehicles, bikers, and pedestrians at night with this LED collar, especially if you own a black lab. This LED dog collar is rechargeable and available in six different sizes and colors.

Buy at Amazon

Interactive Treat Dispensing Puzzle Chew Toy — $16

pet gift ideas stocking stuffers christmas treat dispensing chew toy

Treats for your dogs probably disappear within a second. This treat chew toy is a great gift to slow down your dog from devouring expensive treats, plus it will keep them occupied for a long time.

Buy at Amazon

Dog Water Bottle and Travel Bowl — $12

pet gift ideas stocking stuffers christmas h204k9

This 25 oz dog water bottle by H2O4K9 is designed especially for dogs when you need to hydrate them during long walks. Never let your dog get thirsty with this water bottle cooler.

Buy at Amazon

Interactive Treat Dispensing Toy — $20

pet gift ideas stocking stuffers christmas treat dispenser toy

The Kong Wobbler will keep your dog happy and entertained during the winter when they can’t be outside for too long. This toy is dishwasher safe so you can re-use it as many times as you’d like.

Buy at Amazon

Chuckit! Max Glow Ball — $6

pet gift ideas stocking stuffers christmas chuckit glow ball

This ball is so durable that it can handle your dogs bites and it glows super bright so you won’t lose it anywhere you play fetch.

Buy at Amazon

Fetch Harness — $40

fetch go pro

If you have an active dog and own a GoPro camera this harness is perfect for capturing your dog’s point of view in video. If you order on the GoPro website you can receive free two-day shipping.

Buy at GoPro

Pet gifts for your cat

If you don’t have time to get to the pet store you can always rely on Amazon to have your order in just a matter of days. The purrfect stocking stuffer for your cat can be a variety of toys, balls, strings, and of course catnip toys. If you want to keep your cat happy and entertained check out some of the cat gifts below.

Midlee Cat Christmas Stocking with Toys — $13

pet gift ideas stocking stuffers christmas cat

If you want to spread some extra holiday cheer this year grab these 14 Christmas-themed toys.

Buy at Amazon

Fling-Ama-String Cat Toy — $34

pet gift ideas stocking stuffers christmas fling string cat toy

Moody Pet’s battery-operated strong-fling machine will keep your kitty entertained all day. Just attach this toy to any door in your home and your cat’s natural instinct to hunt will be fully satisfied.

Buy at Amazon

SmartyKat Madcap Mania Refillable Catnip Cat Toy — $3

pet gift ideas stocking stuffers christmas catnip toy

Do you love giving your cat some catnip? This refillable catnip toy will have your feline rolling on the ground happily with its toy.

Buy at Walmart

SmartyKat Hot Pursuit Cat Toy Concealed Motion Toy — $14

pet gift ideas stocking stuffers christmas cat motion toy

This durable and fun toy will never have your cat bored again. It changes directions constantly to keep your cat on its paws.

Buy at Amazon

Hartz Just For Cats Cat Toy Variety Pack — $4

pet gift ideas stocking stuffers christmas cat toys

These 13 assorted toys will have your cat set for the holidays and for a great price, too. The fuzzy balls will surely have your cat entertained for hours.

Buy at Walmart

Pet gifts for your cat or dog

Pet Christmas gifts offer the perfect opportunity to keep up on your dogs needs. Man’s best friend requires hygienic care to help them live a happy and long life. Check out some cool pet toys that work as tools to help keep them clean and healthy. Unless you own a Sphynx cat, your cat will need some grooming care as well and these tools can help.

Aquapaw Pet Bathing Tool — $25

pet gift ideas stocking stuffers christmas bathing tool

This genius pet shower spray and scrubber can be used to help shower your cat or dog while grooming them at the same time. It works for your shower bathtub or outside garden hose to help alleviate the showering process.

Buy at Amazon

Self Cleaning Slicker Brush — $16

pet gift ideas stocking stuffers christmas grooming brush

This brush by Petio Basics is an ergonomic non-slip handle built for easy pet grooming for your cat or dog. It gently removes all your pet’s tangled matted fur to help reduce shedding. Your pet will thank you for the soft brushing.

Buy at Amazon

Candy Cane Tube – 2.24 Oz. — $10

pet gift ideas stocking stuffers christmas dental chews

These eight treats by Greenies Dental Chews will be a treat for your dog while also controlling bad breath and cleaning plaque and tartar buildup.

Buy at Amazon

H&H Pets Professional Dog & Cat Finger Toothbrush — $7

pet gift ideas stocking stuffers christmas finger toothbrush

These little finger toothbrushes work on cats and dogs so that you can keep your pet’s teeth on check. The bristles won’t hurt them and they are effective for daily brushing.

Buy at Amazon

Looking for more stuff? Find Amazon deals last-minute giftsstocking stuffers, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

19 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
best air fryer deals from walmart and amazon beauty
Deals

The best air fryer deals you can still snag before Christmas

Christmas is closing in on us fast, but you still have a little bit of time left for last-minute kitchen gifts. We've searched the depths of Amazon and Walmart to bring you the best air fryer deals going on right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
italian safer ski jump snowboarder
Outdoors

Need gift ideas? Here’s what to get the skiers and snowboarders in your life

You can't purchase snow, but you can grab your favorite skier or snowboarder some sweet gear this holiday season. We've hand-picked some of the best available that'll wow even the most well-equipped terrain park junkie we know.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
best white elephant gifts under 20 sofa
Deals

Liven up the holiday party with the 10 best white elephant gifts for $20 or less

We tracked down 10 awesome gifts with the perfect mixture of humor, practicality, and most importantly, affordability. Take a look at the best white elephant gifts under $20 and get ready to get your white elephant on.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
gift ideas for coworker that they will actually want
Deals

20 holiday gift ideas for your co-workers that they’ll actually want

Your calendar is probably pretty hectic this holiday season, so it's easy to forget about your office holiday party. Given that we see our co-workers even more our own families sometimes, a gift is a very special gesture. If you really want…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Deals

19 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for portable tech to keep you charged up while on the go (or for some great stocking stuffer ideas), we've rounded up 19 must-have gadgets. You'll find everything from a mini gaming controller to a folding Bluetooth…
Posted By Lucas Coll
August Smart Lock Third Generation review door ajar
Deals

Best deals on smart locks so you’ll never have to worry about unlocked doors

Is your front door locked? We found the best deals on smart home door locks that take the worry out of wondering if your home is secure. You can lock or unlock your doors remotely and some models let you control locks with voice commands.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best iphone wireless charger deals yootechle
Deals

Need a last-minute gift? Get an iPhone Wireless Charger for under $20

Whether you're looking for stocking stuffers or gift ideas, these deals from Mophie, Anker, and Yootech can get you a wireless charging pad for cheap. Don't settle for wired charging if you don't have to.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
instant pot max getting new feature
Deals

Cook your holiday meals with this $60 Instant Pot, on sale today only

Instant Pots were a huge hit for Black Friday and Cyber Monday with prices reaching as low as $60, but you haven't missed your chance at a great deal. Amazon is slashing the price on the Instant Pot Ultra with a $60 discount for today…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
amazon kitchen deals december 11 2018 chefsteps joule sous vide 1100 watts
Deals

These Amazon kitchen deals are perfect for Christmas gifts and healthy eating

Today is day 10 of Amazon’s “12 Days of Deals,” and it’s all about kitchen. From blenders to Instant Pots to KitchenAid mixers and more, practical yet highly coveted small appliances are available for up to 50 percent off.
Posted By Ehab Zahriyeh
Apple Macbook
Computing

Looking for an Apple MacBook below $900? Woot has you covered

If you're looking for a great deal on an Apple MacBook, then Amazon's Woot may just have what you have been seeking. It has Macbooks available for only $810 with Intel M3 CPUs, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSDs.
Posted By Michael Archambault
rei sale garmin fitbit gopro 783029b6 8d1a 433d b9af ef44437b0547
Deals

REI clearance sale extends discounts on Garmin, Fitbit, and GoPro devices

Beyond the things you typically expect to find at REI — like tents, skis, and jackets — there are tons of great deals on quality tech foryour outdoor adventures. From smartwatches to action cameras, here are the best tech deals.
Posted By Ehab Zahriyeh
best blender deals on vitamix ninja and blendtec close up of fruits in table
Deals

Amazon is slashing its prices on an array of top blenders

Quality blenders from Vitamix to Ninja and more are on sale at Amazon — just in time to gift them for Christmas. They're great for preparing tasty treats, and as a kitchen staple, they make a great gift for the budding chef in your life.
Posted By Andrea Kornstein
best drones deals under 50 drone
Deals

Take to the skies with these 5 drones on sale for under $50

On the hunt for some cool tech for under $50? We've rounded up 5 drones under $50 that you can still get before Christmas. These models are great for kids, adults, and anyone just getting started with drones.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
stocking stuffers
Deals

Tech the halls with the best stocking stuffers for any budget

If stuffed stockings is a tradition in your home it also means scrambling to find one-of-a-kind stocking stuffers for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Check out this list of our favorites.
Posted By Jenifer Calle