Amazon drops price by more than half off on this portable electric space heater

Winter is coming! For those of you who live in areas with cold winters, a space heater can be the perfect addition to your office or home to combat the frigid temperatures. Amazon has cut the price on this Trustech electric space heater heater by more than half. The original cost of the Trustech oscillating ceramic tower heater is $149, and the sale price is only $70 for a total savings of $79 (53%). If you have a college student on your holiday gift list, a space heater is a great gift idea for anyone living in a dorm room. Its small size (just over 16 inches tall) makes it perfect for fitting under an office desk or behind a couch.

This space heater is great for indoor and outdoor use because it’s portable so you can take it anywhere you need. The heater comes with a remote control that has an ultra-long sensing distance and comes with both fan and warm/hot wind settings. This makes it super easy to control the temperature from anywhere in the room. A timer feature allows you to set the heater to stay on from one to 12 hours and eliminates the worry of forgetting to turn the device off. Safety is of the utmost concern with this heater as it automatically turns off if it overheats or is knocked over. The device also stays cool to the touch when on so it is safe for children and pets, too.

The heater features 1200 oscillating function and three power modes that provide effective and consistent warmth. Low, medium, and high power settings ensure you have precisely the amount of heat you want. The thermostat is adjustable as well, with settings from 50 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit. There is also a fast heating function up to 1500W for heating a whole room quickly. And if you’re worried about the electricity bill this space heater has energy-efficient technology that will stop it from overheating. The digital display makes setting and reading the temperature simple as well.

More Affordable Space Heaters:

If this space heater is a little over your budget, but you need to stay warm, several others are $50 or less right now. Many of them have the same or similar features as the Trustech heater discussed above and high rated reviews. Check out the full list below:

Andily Electric Space Heater – Now $22

– Now $22 Auzkin Electric Space Heater – Now $34

– Now $34 HighlifeStore Space Heater – Now $37

– Now $37 Coloro Space Heater – Now $30

– Now $30 Lasko Tower Heater – Now $43

– Now $43 Lasko Electric Space Heater – Now $28

– Now $28 Lasko Tower Heater – Now $50

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

