Clean up with these Presidents Day sales on washers and dryers

Doing the laundry, although necessary, is often considered as one of our least favorite housekeeping tasks. Thankfully, today’s laundry appliances have become significantly more advanced, making this chore less of a drag.

If you’re on the hunt for a new washer, a dryer, or a washer-dryer combo, there are amazing Presidents Day deals going right now on our favorite retailers. There’s no way it would help if we listed them all, so we’ve compiled some of the best washer and dryer deals for each merchant. From top and front-load models to 2-in-1s and paired sets, there’s something for you here.

When you check out one of the washers or dryers on the website, it’s easy to see the other appliances offered at sale prices for the same merchant. Because larger appliance manufacturers often have multiple models in each size and category, we included the model codes for each appliance so there would be no question about which models are for sale. Most of the machines listed below are white, since white variants traditionally cost the least. Many are available in other colors and finishes but they usually include upcharges. Jump on these deals now and score up to $570 off.

Best Buy Washer and Dryer Deals

Best Buy currently has a range of washers and dryers on sale for this year’s Presidents Day. Even if you buy online from the Best Buy website, you can see many of the most popular models at one of the company’s brick-and-mortar stores. The merchant is even offering 18-month financing on appliance purchases amounting to $599 and up. Delivery is free, but you can also pick up the appliances at your closest Best Buy.

Best Buy’s President Day sale will last until February 26, but with these hot deals, supplies may run out quickly. See below for the greatest deals we’ve seen on brand-name units.

Washer Deals

Samsung 12-Cycle Top-Loading Washer with Steam, 5.4 Cubic Feet, Champagne (WA54R7600AC) – $800, was $1,080

– $800, was $1,080 Maytag 11-Cycle Top-Loading Washer, 4.7 Cubic Feet, White (MVWB765FW) – $570, was $810

– $570, was $810 LG 14-Cycle Front-Loading Washer, 5.2 Cubic Feet, Graphite Steel (WM8100HVA) – $1,000, was $1,350

Dryer Deals

Whirlpool Electric Dryer, 7.4 Cubic Feet, White (WED5620HW) – $650, was $810

– $650, was $810 Samsung 12-Cycle Electric Dryer with Steam, 7.4 Cubic Feet, Champagne (DVE54R7600C) – $800, was $1,080

– $800, was $1,080 Maytag 9-Cycle Electric Dryer, 7.4 Cubic Feet, White (MEDB765FW) – $570, was $810

Washer-Dryer Package Deals

Samsung 8-Cycle Top-Loading Washer (4.5 Cubic Feet) and 8-Cycle Electric Dryer (7.2 Cubic Feet), White – $960, was $1,215

– $960, was $1,215 Whirlpool Cabrio 12-Cycle Top-Loading Washer (4.3 Cubic Feet) and Cabrio 13-Cycle Electric Dryer (7.0 Cubic Feet), White – $960, was $1,530

Amazon Washer and Dryer Deals

You can also purchase discounted washers and dryers from Amazon. Some models are available on Prime, which means quick turnaround time and free shipping. For installation, the retailer has launched Amazon Home Services, which is a bit like Angie’s List, where you can hire a local handyman or plumber to remove old appliances and install new ones.

On top of their sale prices, some models are even subject to instant additional discounts when you are approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

Washer Deals

Electrolux Front-Load Washer, 4.4 Cubic Feet, Titanium (EFLS627UTT) – $948, was $980

– $948, was $980 Black + Decker Portable Washer (BPWM09W) – $209, was $279

Dryer Deals

Electrolux 8-Cycle Electric Dryer, 8 Cubic Feet, White (EFME527UIW) – $798, was $849

– $798, was $849 Panda Compact Laundry Dryer, 3.75 Cubic Feet, White and Black (PAN760SF) – $278, was $300

Washer-Dryer Combo Deals

LG Washer/Dryer Combo, 2.3 Cubic Feet (WM3488HW) – $1,300, was $1,349

– $1,300, was $1,349 LG Ventless Steam Washer/Dryer Combination with TurboWash, 4.3 Cubic Feet, (WM3997HWA) – $1,498, was $1,599

– $1,498, was $1,599 Splendide Ventless Washer-Dryer Combo, Platinum (WDC7100XC) – $1,311, was $1,507

Walmart Washer and Dryer Deals

Celebrate the Presidents Day long weekend and score big savings on compact and portable laundry machines with Walmart’s sale. One of the biggest benefits of shopping at Walmart is the pay-later system with Affirm. This conveniently breaks down the sale price into palpable monthly payments over three, six, or 12 months. If you’re set on getting a washer or a dryer but don’t want to shell out big cash in one go, just select Affirm at checkout.

Washer Deals

Magic Chef Top-Load Compact Washer, 3 Cubic Feet, White (MCSTCW30W4) – $349, was $420

– $349, was $420 Magic Chef Front-Load Washer, 2.7 Cubic Feet, White (MCSFLW27W) – $699, was $900

Dryer Deals

Costway Wall-Mounted Electric Tumble Compact Cloth Dryer, 1.5 Cubic Feet, Stainless Steel – $226, was $600

– $226, was $600 GE Electric Dryer with 7.2 Cubic Feet, White (GTD33EASKWW) – $567, was $624

Washer-Dryer Deals

Magic Chef Washer-Dryer Combo, 2.7 Cubic Feet, White – $699, was $999

– $699, was $999 Haier Freestanding Washer/Dryer, 2 Cubic Feet, Silver (HLC1700AXS) – $1,104, was $1,435

Home Depot Washer and Dryer Deals

Score up to 35% off laundry appliances with Home Depot’s Presidents Day sale. Delivery is free for most appliances, but if you want to get your order faster, you may opt for a free in-store pickup.

Home Depot’s Presidents Day sale is expected to run until February 26, but we suggest you hurry and get what you want before it’s gone.

Washer Deals

LG SideKick Pedestal Washer with TWINWash, 1 Cubic Feet, White (WD100CW) – $448, was $699

– $448, was $699 GE Top-Load Washing Machine with Stainless Steel Basket, White (GTW335ASNWW) – $468, was $629

– $468, was $629 Whirlpool High-Efficiency Top-Load Washing Machine with Quick Wash, White (WTW5000DW) – $498, was $749

Dryer Deals

Samsung Electric Dryer, 7.5 Cubic Feet, White (DV42H5000EW) – $598, was $799

– $598, was $799 Maytag 240-Volt Electric Vented Dryer with Intellidry Sensor, White (MEDB765FW) – $568, was $899

– $568, was $899 GE Front-Load Electric Dryer with Steam, 7.5 Cubic Feet, White (GFD45ESSMWW) – $648, was $999

Washer-Dryer Combo Deals

LG Ultra Large All-in-One Front-Load Washer & Electric Ventless Dryer Combo, White (WM3997HWA) – $1,498, was $1,999

– $1,498, was $1,999 GE Laundry Center with Washer and Vented Gas Dryer, White (GUD24GSSMWW) – $1,198, was $1,499

Lowe’s Washer and Dryer Deals

Lowe’s is also holding its own Presidents Day sale on a variety of laundry machines. The retailer is offering up to 40% in savings, along with free local delivery and special financing options for most items.

Washer Deals

Samsung Top-Load Washer, 4.5 Cubic Feet, White (WA45N3050AW) – $478, was $699

– $478, was $699 Whirlpool High-Efficiency Top-Load Washer, 5.3 Cubic Feet, White (WTW8040DW) – $598, was $999

– $598, was $999 GE Stackable Front-Load Washer, 4.5 Cubic Feet, White (GFW450SSMWW) – $648, was $999

Dryer Deals

Whirlpool Electric Dryer, 7 Cubic Feet, White (WED49STBW) – $478, was $799

– $478, was $799 LG Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Stackable Electric Dryer, 7.4 Cubic Feet, White (DLE3500W) – $648, was $899

– $648, was $899 Maytag Electric Dryer, 7 Cubic Feet, White (MEDC465HW) – $468, was $699

Washer-Dryer Combo Deals

Whirlpool Smart Ventless Combination Washer and Dryer, 2.8 Cubic Feet (WFC8090GX) – $1,529, was $1,699

– $1,529, was $1,699 LG Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Ventless Combination Washer and Dryer, 2.3 Cubic Feet (WM3499HVA) – $1,398, was $1,699

