Clean up with these Presidents Day sales on washers and dryers

Doing the laundry, although necessary, is often considered as one of our least favorite housekeeping tasks. Thankfully, today’s laundry appliances have become significantly more advanced, making this chore less of a drag.
If you’re on the hunt for a new washer, a dryer, or a washer-dryer combo, there are amazing Presidents Day deals going right now on our favorite retailers. There’s no way it would help if we listed them all, so we’ve compiled some of the best washer and dryer deals for each merchant. From top and front-load models to 2-in-1s and paired sets, there’s something for you here.
When you check out one of the washers or dryers on the website, it’s easy to see the other appliances offered at sale prices for the same merchant. Because larger appliance manufacturers often have multiple models in each size and category, we included the model codes for each appliance so there would be no question about which models are for sale. Most of the machines listed below are white, since white variants traditionally cost the least. Many are available in other colors and finishes but they usually include upcharges. Jump on these deals now and score up to $570 off.
Best Buy Washer and Dryer Deals
Best Buy currently has a range of washers and dryers on sale for this year’s Presidents Day. Even if you buy online from the Best Buy website, you can see many of the most popular models at one of the company’s brick-and-mortar stores. The merchant is even offering 18-month financing on appliance purchases amounting to $599 and up. Delivery is free, but you can also pick up the appliances at your closest Best Buy.
Best Buy’s President Day sale will last until February 26, but with these hot deals, supplies may run out quickly. See below for the greatest deals we’ve seen on brand-name units.
Washer Deals
- Samsung 12-Cycle Top-Loading Washer with Steam, 5.4 Cubic Feet, Champagne (WA54R7600AC) – $800, was $1,080
- Maytag 11-Cycle Top-Loading Washer, 4.7 Cubic Feet, White (MVWB765FW)– $570, was $810
- LG 14-Cycle Front-Loading Washer, 5.2 Cubic Feet, Graphite Steel (WM8100HVA) – $1,000, was $1,350
Dryer Deals
- Whirlpool Electric Dryer, 7.4 Cubic Feet, White (WED5620HW) – $650, was $810
- Samsung 12-Cycle Electric Dryer with Steam, 7.4 Cubic Feet, Champagne (DVE54R7600C) – $800, was $1,080
- Maytag 9-Cycle Electric Dryer, 7.4 Cubic Feet, White (MEDB765FW) – $570, was $810
Washer-Dryer Package Deals
- Samsung 8-Cycle Top-Loading Washer (4.5 Cubic Feet) and 8-Cycle Electric Dryer (7.2 Cubic Feet), White – $960, was $1,215
- Whirlpool Cabrio 12-Cycle Top-Loading Washer (4.3 Cubic Feet) and Cabrio 13-Cycle Electric Dryer (7.0 Cubic Feet), White – $960, was $1,530
Best Buy Washer and Dryer Deals
Amazon Washer and Dryer Deals
You can also purchase discounted washers and dryers from Amazon. Some models are available on Prime, which means quick turnaround time and free shipping. For installation, the retailer has launched Amazon Home Services, which is a bit like Angie’s List, where you can hire a local handyman or plumber to remove old appliances and install new ones.
On top of their sale prices, some models are even subject to instant additional discounts when you are approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.
Washer Deals
- Electrolux Front-Load Washer, 4.4 Cubic Feet, Titanium (EFLS627UTT) – $948, was $980
- Black + Decker Portable Washer (BPWM09W) – $209, was $279
Dryer Deals
- Electrolux 8-Cycle Electric Dryer, 8 Cubic Feet, White (EFME527UIW) – $798, was $849
- Panda Compact Laundry Dryer, 3.75 Cubic Feet, White and Black (PAN760SF) – $278, was $300
Washer-Dryer Combo Deals
- LG Washer/Dryer Combo, 2.3 Cubic Feet (WM3488HW) – $1,300, was $1,349
- LG Ventless Steam Washer/Dryer Combination with TurboWash, 4.3 Cubic Feet, (WM3997HWA) – $1,498, was $1,599
- Splendide Ventless Washer-Dryer Combo, Platinum (WDC7100XC) – $1,311, was $1,507
Amazon Washer and Dryer Deals
Walmart Washer and Dryer Deals
Celebrate the Presidents Day long weekend and score big savings on compact and portable laundry machines with Walmart’s sale. One of the biggest benefits of shopping at Walmart is the pay-later system with Affirm. This conveniently breaks down the sale price into palpable monthly payments over three, six, or 12 months. If you’re set on getting a washer or a dryer but don’t want to shell out big cash in one go, just select Affirm at checkout.
Washer Deals
- Magic Chef Top-Load Compact Washer, 3 Cubic Feet, White (MCSTCW30W4) – $349, was $420
- Magic Chef Front-Load Washer, 2.7 Cubic Feet, White (MCSFLW27W) – $699, was $900
Dryer Deals
- Costway Wall-Mounted Electric Tumble Compact Cloth Dryer, 1.5 Cubic Feet, Stainless Steel – $226, was $600
- GE Electric Dryer with 7.2 Cubic Feet, White (GTD33EASKWW) – $567, was $624
Washer-Dryer Deals
- Magic Chef Washer-Dryer Combo, 2.7 Cubic Feet, White – $699, was $999
- Haier Freestanding Washer/Dryer, 2 Cubic Feet, Silver (HLC1700AXS) – $1,104, was $1,435
Walmart Washer and Dryer Deals
Home Depot Washer and Dryer Deals
Score up to 35% off laundry appliances with Home Depot’s Presidents Day sale. Delivery is free for most appliances, but if you want to get your order faster, you may opt for a free in-store pickup.
Home Depot’s Presidents Day sale is expected to run until February 26, but we suggest you hurry and get what you want before it’s gone.
Washer Deals
- LG SideKick Pedestal Washer with TWINWash, 1 Cubic Feet, White (WD100CW) – $448, was $699
- GE Top-Load Washing Machine with Stainless Steel Basket, White (GTW335ASNWW) – $468, was $629
- Whirlpool High-Efficiency Top-Load Washing Machine with Quick Wash, White (WTW5000DW) – $498, was $749
Dryer Deals
- Samsung Electric Dryer, 7.5 Cubic Feet, White (DV42H5000EW) – $598, was $799
- Maytag 240-Volt Electric Vented Dryer with Intellidry Sensor, White (MEDB765FW) – $568, was $899
- GE Front-Load Electric Dryer with Steam, 7.5 Cubic Feet, White (GFD45ESSMWW) – $648, was $999
Washer-Dryer Combo Deals
- LG Ultra Large All-in-One Front-Load Washer & Electric Ventless Dryer Combo, White (WM3997HWA) – $1,498, was $1,999
- GE Laundry Center with Washer and Vented Gas Dryer, White (GUD24GSSMWW) – $1,198, was $1,499
Home Depot Washer and Dryer Deals
Lowe’s Washer and Dryer Deals
Lowe’s is also holding its own Presidents Day sale on a variety of laundry machines. The retailer is offering up to 40% in savings, along with free local delivery and special financing options for most items.
Washer Deals
- Samsung Top-Load Washer, 4.5 Cubic Feet, White (WA45N3050AW) – $478, was $699
- Whirlpool High-Efficiency Top-Load Washer, 5.3 Cubic Feet, White (WTW8040DW) – $598, was $999
- GE Stackable Front-Load Washer, 4.5 Cubic Feet, White (GFW450SSMWW) – $648, was $999
Dryer Deals
- Whirlpool Electric Dryer, 7 Cubic Feet, White (WED49STBW) – $478, was $799
- LG Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Stackable Electric Dryer, 7.4 Cubic Feet, White (DLE3500W) – $648, was $899
- Maytag Electric Dryer, 7 Cubic Feet, White (MEDC465HW) – $468, was $699
Washer-Dryer Combo Deals
- Whirlpool Smart Ventless Combination Washer and Dryer, 2.8 Cubic Feet (WFC8090GX) – $1,529, was $1,699
- LG Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Ventless Combination Washer and Dryer, 2.3 Cubic Feet (WM3499HVA) – $1,398, was $1,699
Lowe’s Washer and Dryer Deals
Looking for more savings on home appliances? Head over to our curated deals page for the latest and most exciting discounts on other tech products.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editors' Recommendations
- Best washer and dryer deals for February 2020
- The best dryers for 2020
- Gas dryers vs. electric dryers: What’s the difference?
- Electrolux EFME627UTT 8.0 Cubic Feet 600 Series Front Load Electric Dryer review
- Best Buy offers up to 40% off refrigerators, washers, dryers and other large appliances