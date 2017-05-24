Keep your devices powered up with the Ravpower portable charger, now $70 off

If you’re out and about more now that the weather is warm and you find yourself frequently checking the battery levels on your mobile devices, then it might be time to consider a power bank. A good one like this Ravpower portable charger is the perfect pocket companion to keep your tech up and running when you’re on the move.

True to its name, Ravpower makes some of the best and most popular portable power solutions available today. Unlike many units, which only offer 10,000 or 12,000mAh of juice and one or two ports, this power bank features a generous 22,000mAh internal battery and three USB connections for charging multiple devices simultaneously.

The 22,000mAh battery packs enough power to recharge your phones and tablets several times over: The device can fully charge a standard-sized smartphone roughly eight or nine times, a large phone five to six times, and a tablet two or three times. The three USB ports provide an output of 5.8A (up to 2.4A per connected device) which, when combined with iSmart 2.0 technology, delivers snappy charging speeds.

The power bank’s housing is made of a durable fire-resistant polymer and Ravpower uses the same OEM batteries used in many brand-name electronics including iPhones. Included with the portable charger are a convenient carrying pouch along with two Micro USB charging cables, and the unit is covered by a lifetime warranty.

The 22,000mAh Ravpower portable charger retails for $110, but a 64 percent discount knocks $70 off the price on Amazon, meaning you can now score this handy power bank for just $40. For a limited time, you can enjoy even more savings when you buy this power bank together with Ravpower’s 16-watt solar charger. Add both to your cart from the power bank’s Amazon page and take 30 percent off the solar charger for an additional savings of $14.

