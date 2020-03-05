The Apple AirPods Pro are on sale at Best Buy for $210, down $40 from the regular $250. Unlike most of the nation’s other retailers, Best Buy has them in stock. The catch? The AirPods Pro it’s offering have been refurbished. This shouldn’t be a dealbreaker, though: As we’ve said before, hardware that has been under the knife is often subjected to stricter testing than brand-new models, so consider this your chance to take home some of the best true wireless earbuds on the shelves for a fraction of their usual cost.

Unfortunately, the offer won’t be around for long. Best Buy has told Digital Trends that it will run from March 5 through March 6. This means time can’t be wasted hemming and hawing over whether to buy a refurbished model or not. There’s absolutely no harm in doing so. For most, it’s the only way they can take home the latest hardware the leading manufacturers have to offer. This particular model has been welcomed with open arms, with many customers describing the device as indistinguishable from a factory-sealed pair.

So, what’s new with the AirPods Pro? Quite a lot, actually. They’re a lot smaller and shorter than the AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case. They’re also sweat-resistant, making them the ideal companion for a long workout, and are armed with Active Noise-Canceling (ANC). They also come with interchangeable silicone ear tips that A) ensure the AirPods Pro stay fixed in the ear during intense exercise, B) make them more comfortable to wear for extended durations, and C) create a seal for ANC to work its magic.

Apple has made a number of changes under the hood to improve the all-important sound quality as well, headlined by the addition of what it calls Adaptive EQ — an innovative software tweak that tunes the low- and mid-frequencies of the music to the shape of the listener’s ear. It’s all of this combined that makes the AirPods Pro the most advanced AirPods the fruit-named company has released to date, and it’s no wonder they’re still out of stock everywhere, five months after they first hit the shelves.

Still on the fence about buying refurbished? Here’s what one customer had to say:

Ordered because they were out of stock everywhere. They came on time and included box charger and ear tips. They looked just as they would if I had brought them brand new. I am very happy with this purchase.

After something a bit cheaper? There are several other fantastic AirPods deals out there, the best of which see the AirPods with Charging Case on sale for $139 and the AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case discounted to $169.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations