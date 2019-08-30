Deals

REI Labor Day sale: Electric bikes, smartwatches, and tents get big discounts

Summer is coming to an end, and Labor Day weekend is one of the last times before Black Friday to find big savings on just about everything. With Walmart’s Labor Day sale dropping deals on 4K TVs, smartwatches, and a wide variety of other great products, there’s plenty of discounts to choose from right now. If you’re only looking to save on outdoor gear, however, REI’s massive sale is probably your best bet. The popular outdoor retailer is having one of its largest sales events of the year, with steep discounts on big brands like Patagonia, The North Face, and Garmin.

Beyond the brand and clothing sales REI is offering, there are actually some really good deals on electric bikes, outdoor smartwatches, and tents right now. So if you’re summer was missing any of these products, the REI Labor Day sale is exactly what you need. We’ve gathered some of the most enticing discounts below, but there are way more where these came from. This event ends on Monday, September 2.

Best REI Labor Day Sales

REI Labor Day Sale and Clearance

Massive Discounts
Expires soon
Pretty much everything is on sale right now at REI. Seriously. If you're missing anything, check out what the giant retailer has to offer.
Buy at REI

REI Co-op Deals

Up to 30% Off
Expires soon
REI is discounting a bunch of inventory from its in-house brand, which includes clothing, tents, sleeping bags, packs, and other essentials.
Buy at REI

REI Peak Deals

50% off
Expires soon
REI is conveniently lumping all of it's best Labor Day deals in one place. Take advantage of half-off some of the best gear on the market right now.
Buy at REI

Cannondale Quick Neo Electric Bike

20% off
Expires soon
If you're tired of doing all of the peddling, this Cannondale electric bike can help you get where you need to go with less effort.
Buy at REI

Suunto 9 GPS Watch

$349 $499
Expires soon
If you're in the market for a rugged outdoor watch, this Suunto model is on sale through September 2.
Buy at REI

Hydro Flask True Pint Glass

$13 $25
Expires soon
This solid pint glass is the perfect thing to host a cold beer after a long hike on your next camping trip.
Buy at REI

Jetboil MiniMo Cooking System

$100 $145
Expires soon
This is trustworthy backpacking stove and cooking cup combo.
Buy at REI

Coleman Triton Series 2-Burner Stove

$64 $85
Expires soon
Coleman the name to trust for camp stove. Take this along your next car camping trip and enjoy two burners' worth of real estate for cooking.
Buy at REI

BioLite CampStove 2 Exclusive Bundle

$150 $200
Expires soon
This is one of the coolest stoves on the market: put sticks in and enjoy heat for cooking or energy for charging.
Buy at REI

Therm-a-Rest NeoAir XLite Sleeping Pad

$128 $170
Expires soon
For a little more comfort in the backcountry, bring a super lightweight sleeping pad -- totally worth the price, especially at this discount.
Buy at REI

La Sportiva

25% off
Expires soon
La Sportiva footwear -- including climbing shoes and hiking boots -- is discounted at REI. Now would be a good time to replace those old shoes you've been dealing with.
Buy at REI

Marmot Limelight 4P Tent With Footprint

$284 $379
Expires soon
When you need extra space for the gear, the family, or the dog, you can't go wrong with a four-person tent -- especially from a brand like Marmot.
Buy at REI

NEMO Hornet 1 Tent

$248 $330
Expires soon
Upgrade your single-person backpacking tent with something that will last for years to come. This one weighs only two points but NEMO also has the "elite" option discounted.
Buy at REI

Big Agnes Copper Spur HV UL 2 mtnGLO Tent

$375 $500
Expires soon
Big Agnes is one of the best tent-makers in the game. Several of the brand's items are on sale, but we have our eyes on this two-person backpacking beauty.
Buy at REI

Arc'teryx

25% off
Expires soon
REI is offering 25% all of its Arc'teryx stock, including jackets, pants, footwear, and more. These are great deals on one of the top brands in the outdoor industry.
Buy at REI

REI Co-op Half Dome 2 Plus Tent

$160 $229
Expires soon
REI makes the very reliable Passage backpacking tent -- now, consider this the cooler, upgraded version. This is a three-season, two-person tent. Other sizes are also on sale.
Buy at REI

REI Co-op Magma 15 Sleeping Bag

$258 $369
Expires soon
This reliable sleeping bag from REI's in-house brand boasts water-resistant 850-fill-power goose down, 15-denier lining
Buy at REI

When it comes to everything outdoorsy, REI is the place to be. Though the online store isn’t nearly as exciting as the brick and mortar locations, there are quite a few discounts only available online. Backpacks, camping chairs, tents, jackets, duffel bags, bikes, and shoes are just a few of the product categories receiving steep discounts right now. This Labor Day sale is the perfect time to find discounts on everything you wish you’d had for summer and everything you know you need for fall and winter.

Though brands like Arc’Teryx, Osprey, Patagonia, and Columbia are getting price cuts right now, the best savings are on REI Co-op items. So if you’re looking to maximize your savings this holiday weekend, REI’s own brand is where you should look first.

How to navigate REI Labor Day sales

rei labor day sale electric bikes smartwatches and tents 2019

Considering how massive this sale is, and how many products REI actually offers at any given time, there are a few things you can do to ensure you come out on top. We’ve put together a quick guide to navigation this huge Labor Day event, but if you’re already a seasoned veteran at spotting good deals, you can go ahead and dive right in. If you want some tips from a deals expert, however, here is our guide to navigating REI’s holiday savings:

  1. Go in with a plan in mind: These big sales events are designed to suck you in and get as much money out of you as possible, so knowing exactly what you want before you even look at anything can be immensely helpful. This also means that you should have a budget in mind before you start adding things to your cart. Knowing where your limit is, what you’re looking for, and where to look can stop you from making poor purchasing decisions.
  2. Question your purchases: With online retailers like Amazon and Walmart offering really nice return programs, it can be easy to slip in the “buy it now, return it later” state of mind. Realistically, though all you need to do is ask yourself “do I need this?” before you buy anything and you can save yourself a lot of time and effort. Let’s be honest, are you really ever going to use that inflatable kayak, or is it just the idea you want to buy into?
  3. Check Peak Deals first: Whatever you’re looking for, you’re probably wanting the largest discount possible. REI’s Peak deals offer the most substantial limited-time savings, so you should always check to see if any of the products you want are in there before diving too deep into specific categories.
  4. Use filters: If you’ve already checked the peak deals for the item you want and didn’t find it there, your next best bet is to utilize REI’s advanced filtration system. Start by filtering by category, and then you can take it even further by filtering by brand, product, and even price point.
