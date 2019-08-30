Summer is coming to an end, and Labor Day weekend is one of the last times before Black Friday to find big savings on just about everything. With Walmart’s Labor Day sale dropping deals on 4K TVs, smartwatches, and a wide variety of other great products, there’s plenty of discounts to choose from right now. If you’re only looking to save on outdoor gear, however, REI’s massive sale is probably your best bet. The popular outdoor retailer is having one of its largest sales events of the year, with steep discounts on big brands like Patagonia, The North Face, and Garmin.

Beyond the brand and clothing sales REI is offering, there are actually some really good deals on electric bikes, outdoor smartwatches, and tents right now. So if you’re summer was missing any of these products, the REI Labor Day sale is exactly what you need. We’ve gathered some of the most enticing discounts below, but there are way more where these came from. This event ends on Monday, September 2.

Best REI Labor Day Sales

When it comes to everything outdoorsy, REI is the place to be. Though the online store isn’t nearly as exciting as the brick and mortar locations, there are quite a few discounts only available online. Backpacks, camping chairs, tents, jackets, duffel bags, bikes, and shoes are just a few of the product categories receiving steep discounts right now. This Labor Day sale is the perfect time to find discounts on everything you wish you’d had for summer and everything you know you need for fall and winter.

Though brands like Arc’Teryx, Osprey, Patagonia, and Columbia are getting price cuts right now, the best savings are on REI Co-op items. So if you’re looking to maximize your savings this holiday weekend, REI’s own brand is where you should look first.

How to navigate REI Labor Day sales

Considering how massive this sale is, and how many products REI actually offers at any given time, there are a few things you can do to ensure you come out on top. We’ve put together a quick guide to navigation this huge Labor Day event, but if you’re already a seasoned veteran at spotting good deals, you can go ahead and dive right in. If you want some tips from a deals expert, however, here is our guide to navigating REI’s holiday savings:

Go in with a plan in mind: These big sales events are designed to suck you in and get as much money out of you as possible, so knowing exactly what you want before you even look at anything can be immensely helpful. This also means that you should have a budget in mind before you start adding things to your cart. Knowing where your limit is, what you’re looking for, and where to look can stop you from making poor purchasing decisions. Question your purchases: With online retailers like Amazon and Walmart offering really nice return programs, it can be easy to slip in the “buy it now, return it later” state of mind. Realistically, though all you need to do is ask yourself “do I need this?” before you buy anything and you can save yourself a lot of time and effort. Let’s be honest, are you really ever going to use that inflatable kayak, or is it just the idea you want to buy into? Check Peak Deals first: Whatever you’re looking for, you’re probably wanting the largest discount possible. REI’s Peak deals offer the most substantial limited-time savings, so you should always check to see if any of the products you want are in there before diving too deep into specific categories. Use filters: If you’ve already checked the peak deals for the item you want and didn’t find it there, your next best bet is to utilize REI’s advanced filtration system. Start by filtering by category, and then you can take it even further by filtering by brand, product, and even price point.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations