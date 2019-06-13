Share

Nowadays, just about every network under the sun is serving up piping hot bowls of 4K content week in, week out. As such, there’s never been a better time to upgrade to a 4K TV — even more so now that Walmart has slashed $170 off one of Samsung’s leading 58-inch models, dropping the price down to a much more alluring $480. We’ve also found solid deals on 65-inch and 55-inch Samsung TVs if you’re looking for options.

We can’t all afford to shell out $480 on a whim. After all, that’s a substantial contribution to the annual vacation fund. Thankfully, though, you don’t need to; Walmart is offering you the option to split the cost of the TV over twelve months, which will come to $47 per month.

Now that that’s all cleared up, we can get to the exciting bit … the TV itself. It’s a 58-inch Samsung UN58NU7100. We know, we know — that means absolutely nothing to you, but that alphanumerical combination translates to a fantastic 4K TV that’s bound to impress, sharing several features with the QLED TVs of our dreams.

Let’s start with the screen. It’s crisp, clear and has a superb viewing angle. And best of all, it’s 4K, which means that it’s capable of showcasing content at four times the resolution of Full HD. Granted, that’s useful for new shows, but what happens to older content that was shot in HD? Well, it’s converted into 4K Ultra HD.

Great. So now that we’ve established that the screen is up to par and HD material is morphed into a higher 4K resolution, how do you go about watching your favorite shows? That’s simple — on-demand streaming. Just fire up the TV and you’ll be able to jump into all the leading streaming services, including Hulu and Netflix.

That’s not too dissimilar to the smarts your HD TV likely delivers, either through built-in software or an aftermarket set-top box or streaming stick. But there’s one significant difference here: You will now be able to stream all of the 4K content Amazon and Netflix, as well as all other supported providers, have to offer.

Not sold? Consult our comprehensive TV buying guide, which highlights all the features you should expect to find on a 4K TV at each price point. There you’ll find that the 58-inch Samsung UN58NU7100 ticks all the boxes (and then some) even for a telly that costs $1,000, let alone one that’s on sale for $480.

If you’re in the market for something that’s a little smaller, or larger, however, we’d recommend taking a look at our collection of the best 4K TV deals available right now. We’ve cataloged everything, ranging from a 40-inch Samsung that’s been reduced to a modest $230, to a massive 70-inch Vizio that’s on offer for $760.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable deals should head over to our running list of the top Amazon Prime Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now through the big day, so we’d suggest making it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings. We’d also recommend following DT Deals on Twitter for live updates.