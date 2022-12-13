For a product that’s both an entertainment device and a design piece, you’ll want to purchase Samsung’s The Frame TV. Now’s a good time to make that investment because the TV’s 50-inch model is down to $900, following a $400 discount on its original price of $1,300. We’re not sure how long the offer will last though, and since this is expected to be one of Samsung’s most popular TV deals for the holiday season, you’re urged to push through with the purchase while stocks are still available.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Samsung The Frame TV

First, let’s take a look at the Samsung The Frame TV as a TV. It features a 50-inch display with 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and lifelike colors, and powered by Samsung’s QLED technology. QLED TVs use tiny nanoparticles for supercharged brightness and color, and when comparing QLED and OLED TVs, their advantages include more powerful brightness, longer life span, no chance of burn-in, and cheaper costs on a price-per-inch of screen size basis. The Samsung The Frame TV also comes with Samsung’s Tizen platform, which will let you easily access streaming services like Netflix and Disney+.

What sets the Samsung The Frame TV from the best TVs in the market, however, is its Art Mode. Once you turn it off, your own photos and art, or artwork that you can download from Samsung’s Art Store, are displayed on its 50-inch screen. With its anti-reflection technology and matte display film, a slim-fit wall mount that will let you hang it flush against the wall, and customizable bezels, the TV will look like a painting in a museum. You can also set up the Samsung The Frame TV to only display art when someone is in the room, as it’s equipped with intelligent motion sensors.

There won’t be any regrets if you purchase the 50-inch Samsung The Frame TV for your home, especially for its lowered price of $900 in Samsung’s QLED TV deals after a $400 discount on its sticker price of $1,300. However, you may not have much time to think about it, because the offer may disappear at any moment. If you add it to your cart and check out as soon as possible, not only will you be able to avail the price cut, but you’ll also get the 50-inch Samsung The Frame TV delivered to your doorstep in time for the holidays.

Editors' Recommendations