 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Samsung 75-inch 4K TV just got a big price cut — but hurry!

Jennifer Allen
By
The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.

Best Buy has some fantastic TV deals at the moment including this great offer on a Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV. Normally priced at $850, it’s down to $650 as part of the Best Buy sale but you’re going to need to be quick to avoid missing out. Here’s a quick overview of why it could be the TV for you, or you can hit the buy button below to get straight to buying it.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV

Samsung is one of the best TV brands you can buy from. While its recent focus may have been on QLED TVs, its standard 4K TVs are still exceptional. The Samsung 75-inch TU690T is a TV that offers features you’d see from the best TVs.

Besides its large display, there’s also HDR so you can enjoy a wider spectrum of colors and visual details, even in dark scenes. There’s also 4K upscaling so if you’re watching older content that’s in HD, the TV will upscale its quality appropriately. There’s also Samsung’s PurColor Crystal Display which means that colors are fine-tuned to look great and just how they were meant to be seen. With blacks and whites fine-tuned at all times, you get enhanced contrast alongside that. It’s great for movie lovers who prefer the finer details as they view the latest blockbusters.

Related

Providing you with a great picture isn’t all the Samsung 75-inch TU690T can offer either. It has a universal guide that gives you tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV all in one place. It also works seamlessly with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you can use voice controls to change channels, adjust the volume, and many other tasks. Apple AirPlay 2 support also means you can easily stream content from all your Apple devices too. It’s all suitably versatile so the whole family can easily use it.

Normally priced at $850, the Samsung 75-inch TU690T is down to $650 for a limited time only at Best Buy. A saving of $200, this is the ideal opportunity to enjoy a big-screen experience at home while still buying from a highly respected TV brand. Likely to return to its regular price soon, if this is the one for you, buy it now before you miss out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Best Buy deals: save on TVs, laptops, iPad, Xbox Series S and more
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro just got big price cuts
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.
Save $80 on this Sonos Arc Soundbar and Subwoofer bundle
A Sonos Arc soundbar within a home theater setup.
Get ready for the Super Bowl with these 70-inch TV deals
2023 TCL Q7 4K QLED TV.
Best wireless router deals for January 2023
A Netgear Nighthawk AX6600 wireless router creates a powerful network for streaming TV shows.
Best robot vacuum deals for January 2023
Roborock S6Pure Robot vacuum and mop in living room.
Best Roomba Deals for January 2023: Sales to shop today
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum.
Best monitor deals for January 2023
Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor
Best gaming laptop deals: save on Alienware, Asus and more
intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops
Best laptop deals: Save on Apple, Dell, HP and Lenovo
Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.
The best place to buy prescription glasses online in 2023
Two women wearing glasses.
11 best same-day flower-delivery services for 2023
att valentines day samsung deals 2021 gift ideas
Growatt VITA 550 portable power station keeps all your devices charged on the go
Growatt VITA 550 power station carried around outdoors for camping.