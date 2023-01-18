Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy has some fantastic TV deals at the moment including this great offer on a Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV. Normally priced at $850, it’s down to $650 as part of the Best Buy sale but you’re going to need to be quick to avoid missing out. Here’s a quick overview of why it could be the TV for you, or you can hit the buy button below to get straight to buying it.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV

Samsung is one of the best TV brands you can buy from. While its recent focus may have been on QLED TVs, its standard 4K TVs are still exceptional. The Samsung 75-inch TU690T is a TV that offers features you’d see from the best TVs.

Besides its large display, there’s also HDR so you can enjoy a wider spectrum of colors and visual details, even in dark scenes. There’s also 4K upscaling so if you’re watching older content that’s in HD, the TV will upscale its quality appropriately. There’s also Samsung’s PurColor Crystal Display which means that colors are fine-tuned to look great and just how they were meant to be seen. With blacks and whites fine-tuned at all times, you get enhanced contrast alongside that. It’s great for movie lovers who prefer the finer details as they view the latest blockbusters.

Providing you with a great picture isn’t all the Samsung 75-inch TU690T can offer either. It has a universal guide that gives you tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV all in one place. It also works seamlessly with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you can use voice controls to change channels, adjust the volume, and many other tasks. Apple AirPlay 2 support also means you can easily stream content from all your Apple devices too. It’s all suitably versatile so the whole family can easily use it.

Normally priced at $850, the Samsung 75-inch TU690T is down to $650 for a limited time only at Best Buy. A saving of $200, this is the ideal opportunity to enjoy a big-screen experience at home while still buying from a highly respected TV brand. Likely to return to its regular price soon, if this is the one for you, buy it now before you miss out.

