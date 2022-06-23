This Samsung 8K TV deal cuts $1,120 off the price tag

For the last few years, Samsung has been steadily pushing the boundaries of screen technology. This new TV may very well be the pinnacle of that, and you can get it at a discount during Samsung’s Discover Event. This behemoth comes in at 8k and a massive 85 inches and provides you with the ultimate home theatre experience. Even better, Samsung has a great discount going on right now that brings the TV down to $5,500 from $6,620, and while that’s still pricey, it’s one of the best Samsung TV deals you’ll find for something this top-of-the-line.

What sets Samsung’s TV apart from others is the Neo QLED panel that has millions of tiny pixels that can be individually controlled, which not only has an incredible color range but can also offer unparalleled contrast due to the individualized control that is possible with the panel. Helping the contrast along is Samsung’s Quantum HDR 32X and the 8k resolution, which allows you to see some incredible detail, even if you’re planning to sit up close to the TV, which you don’t need to do considering that it’s 85-inches and your eyes may melt. If you’re worried about finding a lot of 8k content, then you shouldn’t since Samsung has packed in a powerful 8k processor that uses 20 neural networks to achieve some surprisingly good upscaling, so you can watch almost any content at 8k if you want.

As for gamers, you’ll be happy to know that this TV can easily hit 120hz refresh rate at 4k, so if you have a console or a high-end gaming PC, then this will work perfectly fine with it, and you can even use their super ultrawide game view to adjust the aspect ratio and get the height of the game just right. Similarly, there are a lot of great convenience features, such as the multi-view, the tap view for Samsung phones with Android, and most interestingly, the auto-optimized sound that accounts for the space the TV is in, which is a pretty interesting feature.

Overall, this 85-inch class Neo QLED from Samsung is amazing and pushes the edge of technology that is available for our TVs, and while that certainly comes at a price, the discount from Samsung brings it down to $5,500 from $6,620, making it slightly more affordable. That said, if it’s still a bit too pricey for you, we have some other 8k TV deals for you to check out.

