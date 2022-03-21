Looking for a PS5 SSD? This 1TB Samsung model is only $100 today

Every gamer needs the storage space to save all of their favorite games, and a solid-state drive makes for a super-fast option for all gaming consoles. If you’re looking for some storage space for your PlayStation 5, one of the best SSD deals you’ll track down is at Samsung right now, where you can get a 1TB SSD for just $100. That’s a lot of storage space for such a modest price and a savings of $40 from its regular price of $140. Free shipping and returns are included with your purchase.

Like all of the best PlayStation deals, this discount on the Samsung 980 PCIe 1TB solid-state drive will bring some superior speed, performance, and storage space to your PlayStation gaming experience. And while Samsung is known for its wide variety of tech products, it’s the world’s number one flash memory brand, providing the performance and reliability expected by elite-level gamers. When it comes to performance specifically, the Samsung 980 1TB SSD is able to hit read speeds of 3,500MB/second and write speeds of 3,000MB/second, making for some seriously fast load times and high-quality playback of all of your favorite games.

Because of its PCIe connectivity, the Samsung 980 1TB SSD is an incredibly versatile storage option, as it doesn’t just work with your PlayStation 5, but will also connect to a PC with PCIe connection. But if your PlayStation 5 is where your gaming heart is at, know the Samsung 980 1TB SSD is a truly top-notch option. Upgrading your PS5 memory is relatively easy with the best SSDs for PlayStation. It comes with a 5-year and 600 TBW limited warranty, so you know it’s built to last. It even comes with high-performance thermal control, which ensures stable performance, as well as a nickel coating to manage the controller’s heat levels. With its high-performance specs and loads of storage space, the Samsung 980 1TB SSD pairs well with all of the best PS5 game deals.

Whether you’re an elite-level gamer out of space on your PlayStation 5 or a beginner putting together your first console, the Samsung 980 1TB SSD is a blazing fast and sizable storage option. It’s currently just $100 at Samsung, which is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $140. Free shipping and returns are included.

