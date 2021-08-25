  1. Deals
Last Chance: Get this Samsung Chromebook laptop for $129 for back-to-school

By
Samsung CB4 11.6-inch Intel Celeron Chromebook on a white background.

Now is your last chance to snag a Samsung Chromebook for just $129 before heading back to school. With strictly limited stock, this deal at Walmart is a fantastic offer, reducing the stylish Chromebook by a huge $170. If you’re in the market for a new Chromebook to take to class this Fall, this is the one for you. You’ll need to be quick though as, like we said, the sale is very nearly over. You won’t want to miss out on saving such a huge chunk of cash.

Sure, this Samsung Chromebook doesn’t feature in our look at the best Chromebooks but it offers a lot of the same features you’d expect to see here. When it comes to the best Chromebook for students or the best budget laptops, the principle is the same — dependable performance and good battery life at a great price. That’s what this Samsung Chromebook provides. It uses an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, plus offers 32GB of eMMC storage. An 11.6-inch screen looks great while there’s a battery life of over 12 hours which means you can use it all day long without a problem.

Alongside that are other useful features such as military-grade durability so you don’t have to worry if it suffers from a knock or two, plus it utilizes Gigabit Wi-Fi for the speediest of connections when you’re at home or in class. It looks really good too thanks to a slimline gray exterior that means you’ll be happy to carry this around, knowing you’ve saved a fortune without cutting corners on good looks.

Ordinarily priced at $299, this Samsung Chromebook is down to just $129 for a strictly limited time at Walmart. Once it’s gone, it’s gone. You don’t want to miss out on this great back-to-school bargain.

More laptop deals

We have plenty of other great Chromebook deals for you to check out if this Samsung one doesn’t appeal. Alternatively, if you want the best student laptop deals we’ve got them rounded up as well as more general laptop deals too. Whatever your budget, there’s something here for you. If you’re looking to expand your screen space past your laptop or Chromebook, we also have the best desktop monitor deals too for when you want to add an extra screen to your setup.

HP 14 Chromebook (Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$155 $195
With 4GB of RAM and a 14-inch HD screen, this HP Chromebook is perfect for most students looking for a cheap laptop to take notes at home and on the move.
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Chromebook S330 (Mediatek CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD)

$159 $239
Lenovo as a brand needs no introduction, and along with its great (but often pricey) ThinkPad laptops, it offers some very solid -- and super affordable -- Chromebooks like the S330.
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy 13.3-inch 4K 2-in-1 Chromebook

$745 $1,000
This Chromebook is unlike any other, as it's all about luxury, from its 4K OLED display to its durable (and attractive) aluminum finish.
Buy at Amazon
With trade-in

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13-Inch 2-in-1 (Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$350 $700
With its lovely QLED touch display, 2-in-1 capabilities, and PC-like hardware, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one of our favorites that's perfect for working at home and on the go.
Buy at Samsung

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 2-in-1 (13 inches, Core i3 CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB)

$377 $430
For less than a couple Benjamins, it doesn't get much better than the Lenovo Chromebook Flex if you're looking for a compact 2-in-1 laptop that can pull double duty as a tablet.
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixelbook Go (Intel Core m3, 8GB RAM, 64GB SSD)

$623 $649
Google's Pixelbook Go combines the company's design know-how with great PC-like hardware and sleek Chrome OS software, giving you a laptop that is perfectly suited to working on the go.
Buy at Best Buy
