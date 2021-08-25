Now is your last chance to snag a Samsung Chromebook for just $129 before heading back to school. With strictly limited stock, this deal at Walmart is a fantastic offer, reducing the stylish Chromebook by a huge $170. If you’re in the market for a new Chromebook to take to class this Fall, this is the one for you. You’ll need to be quick though as, like we said, the sale is very nearly over. You won’t want to miss out on saving such a huge chunk of cash.

Sure, this Samsung Chromebook doesn’t feature in our look at the best Chromebooks but it offers a lot of the same features you’d expect to see here. When it comes to the best Chromebook for students or the best budget laptops, the principle is the same — dependable performance and good battery life at a great price. That’s what this Samsung Chromebook provides. It uses an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, plus offers 32GB of eMMC storage. An 11.6-inch screen looks great while there’s a battery life of over 12 hours which means you can use it all day long without a problem.

Alongside that are other useful features such as military-grade durability so you don’t have to worry if it suffers from a knock or two, plus it utilizes Gigabit Wi-Fi for the speediest of connections when you’re at home or in class. It looks really good too thanks to a slimline gray exterior that means you’ll be happy to carry this around, knowing you’ve saved a fortune without cutting corners on good looks.

Ordinarily priced at $299, this Samsung Chromebook is down to just $129 for a strictly limited time at Walmart. Once it’s gone, it’s gone. You don’t want to miss out on this great back-to-school bargain.

