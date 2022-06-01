You can still get a Samsung Frame TV for $500 — but hurry!

Memorial Day may be over but there’s still time to grab one of the best TV deals around right now. The Samsung Frame TV is available from just $500 right now when you buy direct from Samsung. Offering a great quality display that also blends into your surroundings perfectly because it looks like a picture frame on the wall, Samsung’s Frame TV is a delight to have in your home. Here’s everything you need to know.

Available in this deal is the 2020 version of the Samsung Frame TV. If you’ve ever hated the idea of a huge black square space in your living space every time the TV is switched off, the Samsung Frame TV fixes that by offering up artwork for you to look at when it’s not in use. It blends in just like a piece of art with Samsung also offering magnetically snapping covers to help you match the color of the wall or room. There’s also the option of signing up to Samsung’s Art Store subscription for $5/month to gain access to thousands of art pieces for your screen to show.

When you do use the Samsung Frame TV as a regular TV, you also get a fantastic picture quality thanks to it implementing QLED technology that many of the more expensive TVs now provide. Count on useful features like a superior refresh rate, 100% color volume courtesy of QLED technology, easy-to-use controls via the Tizen operating system, and even useful voice controls. Basically, you get all the advantages of a QLED TV with a style and design which means the Samsung Frame TV is perfectly suited if you want a TV that fits into your lifestyle well. It’s certainly one of the most attractive QLED TV deals in a multitude of ways.

Depending on the size Samsung The Frame TV you choose, you can save between $100 and $800 on the TV right now when you hit the deal button. One of the more tempting Samsung TV deals around, you won’t want to miss out on such gorgeous style for less. Snap it up now direct from Samsung before the deal ends very soon.

