One of the best phone deals out there right now, you can save $250 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra when you buy direct from Samsung today. Normally priced at $1,200, the amazing phone is down to just $950 right now with no trade-in required. That makes this easily one of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals we’ve seen since the handset hit the shelves back in February. We can’t see the deal sticking around for long so snap it up now while stocks last. You won’t be disappointed.

Pretty much the best smartphone out there if you’re looking for an Android device, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a delight to use. It’s possibly Samsung’s best ever phone thanks to its gorgeous display, fantastic camera features, and extensive features. It has a 6.8 inch dynamic AMOELD screen with a resolution of 30800 x 1440. The screen offers a 120Hz refresh rate that keeps action moving silky smooth while a peak brightness of 1,750 nits means it looks stunning, even outdoors under the brightest sunlight. With plenty of screen real estate, you can get a lot done with this phone while seeing everything clearly and precisely.

A speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU means it can handle anything you throw at it from all your productivity needs to gaming on the move too. A reliable 5,000mAh battery means it can cope with a full day of heavy use too without a problem. For many though, it’s the camera that truly excels. It has a 108MP main lens, 10MP periscope zoom, 10MP telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide at the back, while a 40MP selfie camera is great for video calls and personal snaps. An improved zoom means you get greater detail and more accurate and natural colors. The phone also includes Samsung’s S Pen so you can use it to take notes or sketch out designs, saving the need to rely on your fingers at all time for more accurate occasions.

An utter dream to use, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will last you for many years to come. Normally priced at $1,200, it’s down to just $950 when you buy direct from Samsung today. This is the ideal opportunity to enjoy one of the best phones around for less than usual. Buy it now before the deal ends.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations