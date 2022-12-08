 Skip to main content
This Samsung tablet is $109 today, but it won’t last long

Paula Beaton
By
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite in different colors.

With loads of great tablet deals out there in the runup to the holidays, how do you find the one for you? We’ve spotted one of the best deals around on this Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, now just $109, down from $159 at Walmart, saving you $50 off the regular price. Think about what else you could spend those savings on! With deals like this selling out fast, there are no guarantees you’ll be able to bag this bargain tomorrow. So if you’ve been wondering whether to treat yourself to a new tablet, or pick one up as a gift for the holiday season, consider this your sign. Grab this deal right now and it’ll be delivered in time for the holidays.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

With its 8.7-inch screen and weighing in at just 0.81 pounds, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a perfectly portable tablet for use on the go and one of the best cheap tablets around. Its sturdy metal build makes it ideal to slip into a bag or backpack, while its 1,340 x 800 resolution screen is great for streaming media, viewing photos, browsing the web, and more. This slim tablet also has 32GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded via MicroSD up to 1TB, giving you oodles of space to store your photos, videos, and important files.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite s powered by a MediaTek Octa-Core processor. It’s not the fastest processor out there, but it’s more than powerful enough for everyday productivity, general browsing, and streaming your favorite shows and movies. This is paired with 3GB of RAM, pretty solid for a tablet in this price range.

With its 5,100mAh battery, you should get a full day of use out of this tablet, and when it’s time to charge, it’ll be up and running again fast. It uses USB-C charging, so you won’t be left hunting for an obscure charger to juice up. You’ll always be ready for video calls and meetings too, thanks to the 2MP front-facing camera, with an 8MP rear camera for snaps on the go.

With its excellent battery life, durable build, lightweight form factor, and expandable storage, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a whole lot of tablet for the price.

You can make the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite yours today for just $109, saving $50 off its regular $159 asking price, with delivery in time for Christmas. This would make the perfect gift for students or teenagers — or a treat for yourself so you can catch up on your favorite Netflix shows in bed over the holidays. But this deal’s selling fast, so if you want it, make sure to grab it now, before it sells out!

