Forget the iPad: This Samsung tablet is down to $180 at Best Buy

One of the best value tablet deals right now is being able to snap up the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablet for just $180 at Best Buy, saving you $50 off the usual price. Offering a 10.5-inch screen and a bunch of useful features, it’s a great way of benefiting from a tablet without having to spend a fortune. Easily one of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals available, here’s why it’s worth your time.

Appealing to anyone checking out the best Samsung tablets, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a pretty sweet tablet for the price. It has a great screen for streaming your favorite shows while you’re on the move, or for having more room to see what you’re working on. A resolution of 1920 x 1200 means there’s plenty of space here so you also get a clearer and more sharp image, too. When taking video calls, you can see everyone you’re speaking to well while the 5MP front-facing camera means they won’t have an issue seeing you either. A rear-facing camera with an 8MP lens means you can’t take a few photos along the way, too, if you need to.

Elsewhere, up to 13 hours of charge comes courtesy of its USB-C connection. That way, you can use it all day long without a problem. It’s reasonably speedy and is sure to appeal to young and old. Up to 128GB of storage ensures there is plenty of room to store all your files, photos, and apps. You can always upgrade with a microSD card if you do find yourself running low on room. Pairing up well with your other Samsung devices means you can easily sync across all your devices so you can work more productively while on the move without any syncing issues.

Simply put, if you already own Android devices — particularly Samsung devices — it makes perfect sense to go for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 over an iPad. It’ll work in perfect harmony so you’re guaranteed a more productive experience. It’s available now at Best Buy for $180, saving you $50 off the usual price of $230. Buy it now while stocks last.

