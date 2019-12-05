Best Buy drops prices on Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 and S5e tablets during Cyber Week

The Apple iPad Pro may hold the spot as the best tablet, but not everyone is a fan of the iOS. Android counterparts remain an attractive option mainly because of their seamless integration with the Google ecosystem. Two of our favorite Android tablets on the market right now are the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 and Galaxy Tab S5e, and they’re discounted on Best Buy for Cyber Week. Jump on these deals today to save on stellar-performing tablets. They also make great gifts for your techie loved ones this holiday season.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with S Pen – $100 Off

The Galaxy Tab S6 is featured on our website as one of the best tablets this year. It’s also our pick as the finest Android tablet, all thanks to its powerful specs and superb 2-in-1 capability. What’s even better is that it can function as a capable laptop replacement, especially if you don’t rely heavily on specific desktop applications to get work done. You’ll have to buy a keyboard cover to maximize its full potential, but you’ll also find lots of conveniences with the included Bluetooth S Pen. Its capabilities include pausing and skipping, taking notes, signing documents, and marking up papers.

When it comes to performance, this Samsung device is a real beast. At its core is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, a processor that powered most high-end Android phones this year. Even with several apps running and multiple browser tabs open, the Galaxy Tab S6 will not slow you down.

To match this incredibly smooth performance, Samsung gave it a stunning AMOLED display with a pixel resolution of 2,560 x 1,600. Everything looks crisp and is perfectly readable even under direct sunlight, enhanced with deep blacks and vibrant colors. Multimedia consumption is made even better with the dynamic quad-speaker setup that produces clear and dynamic sound.

Don’t pass up the chance to take home this champion of a tablet at a $100 discount this Cyber Week. Score the 128GB variant for $550 or the 256GB model for $630 on Best Buy.

128 GB

256 GB

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e – $430 ($50 Off)

Another outstanding Samsung tablet is the Galaxy Tab S5e. It received a near-perfect score of 9 out of 10 plus an Editor’s Choice seal from the Digital Trends review team, with commendations on its greatness for games and movies. This is mostly because of the delightful AMOLED screen that will make you gaze upon in wonder. With a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution, everything looks much more colorful and realistic that even videos you’re familiar with are taken into new life. It also won’t tire your eyes, perfect for long reading and gaming sessions. Four AKG-tuned speakers with support for Dolby Atmos are present as well, further enhancing the entertainment experience.

The Galaxy Tab S5e’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 is not as impressive as the one that powers the Tab S6, but it’s more than enough to drive the tablet for the tasks it’s intended for. Our review team has thoroughly tested it and concluded it offers a solid performance on movie watching, web surfing, gaming, and reading. And with a long-lasting battery to match, it’s always ready to travel.

Luxurious and capable, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is a tablet that will appeal to Android loyalists. What makes it even more worth buying is its reasonable price, which is brought further down to $430. Order now on Best Buy while the deal is live.

BUY NOW

