Get this Samsung tablet for $120 in Best Buy's latest sale

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 on
Some tablets are powerful enough to handle tough tasks such as multimedia editing and multitasking between several apps, but if you just need a basic device, then you should consider Best Buy’s offer for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. From an already affordable original price of $160 for its 32GB model, it’s down even further to just $120. The $40 discount is part of the retailer’s three-day sale that runs through the weekend, but it’s highly recommended that you make the purchase immediately as there’s no assurance that stocks will still be available by tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Let’s get this out of the way — the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite isn’t going to match the performance of the best tablets, as it’s only equipped with the MediaTek MT8768T processor and 3GB of RAM. However, for its price, you can get amazing value from the device if you manage your expectations. While it’s not going to blow you away in terms of speed, it’s perfectly capable for simple functions such as browsing the internet, checking social media, and watching streaming shows on its 8.7-inch touchscreen with 1340 x 800 resolution. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is also pretty durable with its metal frame, and it can run for up to 11 hours on a single charge.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite ships with Android 11, but you’ll be able to update it to the latest version of Google’s operating system — Android 14. Another aspect that you can upgrade is its storage. If 32GB isn’t enough for you, a microSD card slot will allow you to add extra space for your apps, files, and photos of up to 1TB.

Not all tablet deals are focused on premium devices because there are also some budget-friendly options like the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. In Best Buy’s ongoing three-day sale, the price of the tablet’s 32GB model has been slashed to just $120 from $160, for savings of $40. There’s still a lot of time before the sale ends, but you’re going to want to secure your own Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite as soon as possible because we’re not sure how long stocks will last. Once this bargain is over, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at it.

