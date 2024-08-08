 Skip to main content
The Samsung Galaxy Ring is here — how to get a free sizing kit

By
Samsung Galaxy Ring next to the Galaxy Watch Ultra.
Galaxy Ring (left) and Galaxy Watch Ultra Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Samsung’s latest and greatest fitness-tracking tech has officially arrived! The AI-powered Samsung Galaxy Ring comes in several different sizes and finishes, and we’ve already had the opportunity to test it out! Right now though, the Galaxy Ring is a brand-new product with brand-new pricing. You’ll spend $400 to order yourself Samsung’s 2024 wearable, although there is a cool promotion going on at Best Buy.

When you order the Samsung Galaxy Ring sizing kit online, you’ll receive a $10 Best Buy e-Gift Card you can apply to the Ring when you eventually buy it. The alternative would be heading to a Best Buy store for sizing and transacting. Since the sizing kit is, also $10, it basically makes the kit free. Once you’ve determined what size Galaxy Ring works best for you, return the kit to Best Buy, choose the size you’d like to order, and then apply your $10 gift card toward the order.

Samsung Galaxy deals tend to go pretty quickly, so be sure to act fast if you like everything you read about the product and promo!

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Ring

The Galaxy Ring brings the best of Samsung’s wearable ingenuity into 2024. Available in black, silver, and gold finishes, the titanium body actually makes for an extremely comfortable wear. Compared to the Oura Ring, we found Samsung’s product to be much lighter and thinner. It’s also one of the best fitness rings on the market for sleep tracking. These nighttime monitoring functions cover everything from sleep stages and skin temperature to heart rate, with specs loaded into the Samsung Health app. 

If you just so happen to own a Samsung Galaxy Watch, when you wear both the Watch and Ring together, the Samsung Health app automatically switches to the device that’s providing the most accurate readings; while disabling some of the sensors on the Ring for improved battery life. And if you own a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, you’ll be able to perform a Double Pinch gesture with your thumb and Ring-bearing finger to silence alarms and snap photos and videos with your phone cam!

We’re not sure how long this Best Buy promo is going to last, so it’s best to act fast! Get a free $10 e-Gift Card when you order the Samsung Galaxy Ring sizing kit through Best Buy. We also suggest looking at some of the best smartwatch deals we found this week, as well as these fitness deals we’ve been digging up!

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
