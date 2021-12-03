Get this 70-inch TV for $550 at Best Buy for Cyber Week 2021

Did you miss this year’s Cyber Monday TV deals? If you weren’t able to take advantage of the discounts that retailers offered for TVs during the shopping event, don’t worry because some of the best Cyber Monday deals are still online. For example, Best Buy is still selling the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for just $550, after a $200 discount to its original price of $750. The offer may disappear at any moment as it might be a mistake that it’s still available, so if you want this TV for cheap, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

If a 70-inch screen is what you ended up with when you tried Digital Trends’ interactive guide on what size TV you should buy, then the Insignia NS-70DF710NA21 is perfect for you. It features a 70-inch display with 4K UHD resolution and High Dynamic Range, which combine for crisp and vibrant images, clear details, and a wider color gamut, according to our 4K TV buying guide. The TV is also capable of upscaling content to 4K quality so that you can maximize the TV’s screen. The TV also supports Apple’s AirPlay, so you can share videos, pictures, and music from your Apple device to the TV’s screen.

In addition to top-quality video, the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV also offers premium audio through DTS Studio Sound technology, which makes realistic and immersive audio with two-speaker playback that will expand your sense of space and ambiance. The TV also supports HDMI ARC, which removes the need for an extra cable by sending audio straight from the HDMI port to a compatible AV receiver or soundbar. Additional connections through its three HDMI ports, AV jacks, USB port, coaxial jack, and headphone jack will introduce even more capabilities to the TV through your choice of video and audio accessories.

Today’s best TVs are smart TVs, and the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is powered by Amazon’s Fire TV. The platform enables easy access to your preferred streaming services, for virtually limitless libraries of content for you to consume. Instantly start watching streaming content through the free 30-day FuboTV subscription and three-month Apple TV+ subscription that you get for buying this 70-inch 4K TV. Fire TV also supports Amazon Alexa, which works with the 4K TV’s Alexa Voice Remote to recognize voice commands for tasks such as controlling playback, searching for specific shows or movies, and switching input sources, among the best Alexa commands.

For families with children in the house, the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV offers parental controls that will let you manage what your kids watch. You can choose to block content based on program ratings, or even block entire channels. This feature may then be deactivated through a simple PIN code, once the children are asleep or busy with something else.

