Retailers have impressed this Black Friday shopping season, offering lots of great places to grab a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Black Friday deal. There are many tablets that make a great gift for the holiday season, and many of them make great Black Friday tablet deals as well. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is among them, and with it being one of the most popular Android tablets, it’s going to make for one of the best Black Friday deals at many retailers.

Galaxy Tab S7 Black Friday Deal: Cheapest price today

Today the best deal you’ll find on a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is at Amazon, which is taking a head-turning $150 off the Galaxy Tab S7, marking it all the way down from $650 to an amazing Black Friday price of $499. Demand is high for tablets this holiday season anyhow, and with a deal like this going on, you’ll need to act fast to claim yours.

Tablets have become one of the best gifts to give for the holidays, offering a range of cool uses, from reading and writing to game playing and binge-watching. As you can read in our Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 deep dive, the Galaxy Tab S7 can do all of these things and more. The Galaxy Tab S7 even features Bixby Voice, so you can start streaming instantly with a voice command. Also a part of the Galaxy Tab S7 arsenal is a fast-charging USB-C port, a sharp 13MP and 5MP dual camera arrangement, and an 8MP front-facing camera for video chatting with friends and family.

Included with the Galaxy Tab S7 is an all-new, redesigned S Pen, which allows for more comfortable use of the touch screen, and for an effortless way to take notes. In fact, there is a whole variety of accessories available for the Galaxy Tab S7, including a great selection of Galaxy Tab S7 cases and covers worth exploring.

Versatile, popular, long-lasting, and heavily discounted today at Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is practically ready for wrapping. Marked down from $650 to a Black Friday sale price of only $500, the Galaxy Tab S7 comes in at $150 off its regular price with this deal from Amazon. Grab one today before all those other Black Friday shoppers beat you to it.

