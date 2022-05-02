The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 with S-Pen is $120 cheaper today

If you’re on the hunt for tablet deals but you prefer alternatives to Apple’s iPad deals, you might want to give Samsung Galaxy Tab deals a chance. While the brand offers budget devices, it also has top-of-the-line tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Its 128GB version with 6GB of RAM is actually on sale from Best Buy with a $120 discount that lowers its price to a more affordable $480 from its original price of $600, so it’s one of the tablets that you should heavily consider.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is an update to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus that keeps the 12.4-inch screen. It’s a TFT display with 2560 x 1600 resolution and not the Super AMOLED screen with 2800 x 1752 resolution of the tablet’s predecessor, but that’s the trade-off for a lower price. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE makes up for it with its standard 5G modem, which makes it ready to connect to the fastest mobile data connections, and it doesn’t sacrifice the S-Pen, which comes with every purchase. You’ll be able to use the stylus for taking notes, sketching ideas, and working with creative apps, among other applications.

With its Qualcomm SM7225 processor, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE offers powerful performance like the best tablets, and with Android 11 pre-installed, you’ll have instant access to all the features that are offered by the mobile operating system. Samsung promises all-day battery life for the tablet, which is equipped with a 10,090 mAh battery, so whether you’re using it for work or school, or for rest and recreation by watching streaming content or playing games, you won’t have to recharge often.

For shoppers who are planning to invest in a tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a highly recommended choice. It’s an even more tempting option because of Best Buy’s offer that slashes the price of the tablet’s 128GB model with 6GB of RAM by $120, bringing it down to just $480 from its original price of $600. There’s not much time left if you want to avail the discount, so you better hurry if you don’t want to miss out. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to get your own Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE for much cheaper than usual.

