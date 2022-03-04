Forget the Galaxy Tab S8 — S6 Lite, S7 FE got discounts today

The tablet is an interesting beast, especially since the tablet market is relatively small, and the number of products you can choose from isn’t as numerous as you’d find for laptops or notebooks. Nonetheless, they occupy an important niche for those who need a portable smart device, with the slightly more expensive and more sought-after ones, like the Samsung S7 FE, being quite expensive. Thankfully, there are a few great Samsung Galaxy Tab deals going on now at the Samsung website for you, with the tablets below offering a great bargain, especially if you have a good quality trade-in option.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE – $520, was $600

While the S7 FE is the slightly lower-spec variant of the excellent Galaxy S7 Plus, it’s still a pretty great tablet with a 12.4-inch screen and a WQXGA resolution of 2560 x 1600, which is great for those who want the S7 FE for drawing or watching video content on. It also comes with the pretty powerful Qualcomm SM7325 processor, which should handle most productivity software and some design software without too much of a hitch. You also get 128GBs of storage and 6GBs of ram, which is better than average for tablets, although still more than enough for most folks, and the internal storage can take up to a 1TB MicroSD card; you should be good regardless. Finally, we’d be remiss not to mention the S-pen experience, which is one of the best in the business, although annoyingly it doesn’t come with the tablet, so you will have to buy it separately.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite – $350, was $430

Of course, if the Galaxy S7 FE is a bit too expensive or fancy for you, then you can go with the S6 Lite, which has a bit smaller screen at 10.4 inches. It also comes with 4GBs of RAM and 128GBs of internal memory, which honestly isn’t too bad for the price, and much like S7 FE, the internal storage can be expanded with up to 1TB of MicroSD storage. As for the processor, it’s Samsung’s own Exynos 9611, a middle-of-the-road process, but more than enough for most folks who are likely to grab the S6 Lite.

Now, some may feel that even the S7 FE isn’t powerful enough, in which case you might want to with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 or S8 Plus, some of the most powerful tablets on the market aside from the iPads. You can also check out some of our other tablet deals if none of the ones so far seem to tickle your fancy.

