Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is $50 off in Best Buy’s latest flash sale

Jennifer Allen
By
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 sitting on a chair.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

One of the best smartwatch deals around today is courtesy of Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals. You can buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 for just $230 saving you $50 off the usual price of $280. A truly fantastic smartwatch, anyone with an Android phone is going to be delighted wearing this one. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth snapping up, as well as why it’s one of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals around right now.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is what we’ve considered to be the peak of Android smartwatches so far. It looks fantastic thanks to its gorgeous AMOLED screen. It’s also lightweight and comfortable to wear, suiting downtime as well as looking good in the office or during business meetings. It’s fast too right down to its speedy recharging times. It’s great for everyday use thanks to its great implementation of relevant apps, but it’s truly essential for those who regularly exercise.

That’s because the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has a fantastic body composition analysis tool. The tool offers everything from your body fat readings to your Body Mass Index (BMI) so you know exactly how your body is doing at all times, and in a far more accurate manner than solely relying on weight measurements. With improved sensor accuracy, you can trust it to know exactly what’s going on for you. It also has advanced sleep coaching tools so you can manage your overall sleep quality. Auto workout tracking means you hardly have to do a thing for it to accurately monitor you too.

Elsewhere, there are finer features like improved battery life compared to the previous model, Sapphire crystal glass that is stronger than before, plus an enhanced GPS for accurate tracking. It all comes together to confidently provide you with one of the best smartwatches if you’re an Android smartphone owner.

Normally priced at $280, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 at Best Buy for $230 right now. A saving of $50, this is a limited-time offer thanks to being one of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals that have begun early. It’s a great time to buy though as you get all the benefits of one of the latest smartwatches without having to break the bank.

