The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has just been announced and it’s looking like something special. If you’re considering buying one, Best Buy has a great Galaxy Watch 5 pre-order deal. Right now, when you pre-order either the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, you can get a $40 or $60 Best Buy e-gift card that can be spent on anything else at Best Buy.

Best Buy’s Galaxy Watch 5 pre-order deal

As part of Best Buy’s pre-order deal, you get a fair bit of cashback in the form of an e-gift card when you buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 or Galaxy Watch 4 Pro from Best Buy. Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm and receive a $40 gift card, bringing it down to the equivalent of $230, or snap up the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm LTE and get a $60 e-gift card, working out at $440 for the stylish new watch.

Whichever one you buy, the gift card offer is valid from now until August 25 so you’ve got a little bit of time to decide. You won’t want to wait though as we’re counting on the watches to feature amongst the best smartwatches for a while to come.

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 or Galaxy Watch 5 Pro?

If you’ve been checking out our Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro hands-on, you might be wondering which is the smartwatch for you. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are both tempting devices with some great strengths.

Both watches offer a Super AMOLED always-on display with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 having the choice of either a 1.2-inch display or a 1.4-inch option, while the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro sticks with just the 1.4-inch option. They both have a number of sensors including a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen sensor, and GPS. They look the same, too, although the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is more robust thanks to its titanium case.

They both also feature Samsung’s BioActive Sensor which means you can monitor a range of health factors such as sleep, blood oxygen level, blood pressure, and body fat levels. Doing so much more than just tracking your calories burned or steps taken, it’s a great way of getting deeper insight into your body composition.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro adds to that by including a GPX feature that means users can share their locations, trace back their steps, and also see turn-by-turn directions. The extra feature makes it a better choice for hikers and travelers, with that further enhanced by its superior battery life.

Ultimately, only you know if you need the extra features of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Whatever you decide, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 range is a great way of tracking more of your health than the standard methods offered by devices we’ve seen elsewhere.

