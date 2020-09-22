Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip at B&H — today only

Been considering purchasing a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip for a little while and haven’t made the plunge yet? Right now, B&H Photo has cut the price on the smartphone to just $880. That’s a saving of a massive $500 making this the ideal time to hit that buy button. You’ll need to be fast though. This is a one-day-only flash sale and once it’s gone, it’s gone. In terms of great smartphone deals, it feels near unbeatable with such a big discount involved.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip brings back the classic flip-style design that so many of us have loved in the past, albeit with some very modern twists. For one thing, it has a screen made from flexible glass so it flips open to reveal a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that looks beautiful and is distinct from any other smartphone out there.

The display is well made, too, in that it can hold its position between closed and open thereby giving you the ability to split the screen, run two apps at once in Flex mode, or even take advantage of great photographic opportunities thanks to the ability to shoot at low angles.

The camera side of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is pretty great, with a dual rear setup of two 12MP cameras with one offering a wide lens and the other offering an ultra-wide lens. The wide lens provides optical image stabilization for avoiding any shaky snaps while also allowing for videos at up to 4K resolution. There’s a night mode as well so you can easily snap long exposures for light trails, thereby giving you a new kind of night shot that looks stunning.

Want to take selfies? The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has you covered there, too, with a 10MP HDR wide selfie camera that also has the bonus of 4K video capture. 256GB of storage means you won’t have to worry about running out of space any time soon.

With a fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB of memory, and the latest Android 10 operating system, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip never misses a beat as you work or play. It even offers dual sim support which can be useful if you use your phone for both business and pleasure.

Ordinarily priced at $1,380, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is just $880 right now at B&H Photo. You’ll need to be quick though. This is a strictly limited offer with the deal extending only through the end of today. With this kind of discount though, it’s the ideal time to dive in.

