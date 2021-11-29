  1. Deals
Samsung soundbar and subwoofer down to just $99 for Cyber Monday

Georgina Torbet
By

In the rush of best Cyber Monday deals, you’ll find discounts on everything home theater, from TVs to projectors, but one area you shouldn’t overlook is audio. And we can help with that with this Cyber Monday soundbar deal. If you’re after a quick and easy way to upgrade your TV’s audio, then Walmart has an offer you won’t want to miss on the Samsung 2.1 soundbar, which is currently $50 off its usual price of $149 — that means it’s going for just $99.

Today’s best Samsung soundbar Cyber Monday deal

Samsung 170-watt, 2.1channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer.

Why Buy:

  • Includes both soundbar and subwoofer for more powerful bass
  • Subwoofer is wireless, so no need for unsightly wires
  • Soundbar is Bluetooth compatible, so you can stream music from your phone
  • Use touch controls on the soundbar or the included remote

Home theater audio can be an intimidating — not to mention expensive — world. But not everybody wants to drop thousands on complicated, high-end speaker systems. If you’d like to improve your home theater audio experience, but you don’t want to spend a ton of time or money on the process, then an affordable soundbar like this option from Samsung is a great choice.

All you need to do is to plug the soundbar into your TV, and you’ll enjoy an instant upgrade to your system’s sound that will help make dialogue clearer and music sound better. This Samsung soundbar also comes with a wireless subwoofer, which adds oomph to the bass end and is great for listening to bass-heavy music or watching action movies. And because the subwoofer is wireless, you can place it wherever you need to in your home without having to run unsightly wires everywhere and ruin the sleek look of your setup. The soundbar is also slim and low-profile, making it easy to slide into a small space below or even above your TV. The soundbar can be controlled by buttons on top of it, or by using the included remote.

This particular Samsung soundbar, which is model HW-T415/ZA, usually costs $149. But at Walmart right now, it’s going for a whole one-third off, with a price of just $99, saving you $50.

When does this Samsung soundbar Cyber Monday deal end?

Cyber Monday technically runs all day today, but we can’t guarantee that this deal will stick around all day long. We’ve seen retailers put up great deals that may only last for a few hours, so it’s a good idea to move quickly if you’re hoping to score a deal like this soundbar deal today. We’re also not sure how long stocks will last, as lots of retailers are having supply chain issues and out-of-stock alerts are up 125% this year over pre-pandemic levels. So to be on the safe side, if you’re interested in this deal, we suggest you buy immediately to avoid disappointment.

