Cyber Monday is coming to an end, but there are still significant discounts on everything from lone soundbars to entire home-theater-in-a-box bundles from the likes of Bose, Roku, Samsung, and even Sonos. So it would be rude if we didn’t use our expertise to sift through the hundreds of Cyber Week soundbar deals on offer to separate the good from the bad. We even managed to find the best Cyber Monday TV deals while we were at it — headlined by an fantastic 70-inch Samsung 4K TV for just $550.

The best Cyber Monday soundbar deals still available

Vizio 36″ 2.1 Channel Soundbar System — $98 ($50 off)

— ($50 off) Polk Audio Signa S2 Soundbar System — $140 ($90 off)

— ($90 off) Sony 2.1-Channel Soundbar System — $150 ($130 off)

— ($130 off) Roku Smart Soundbar — $150 ($30 off)

— ($30 off) Polk Audio MagniFi Mini Soundbar System — $190 ($110 off)

— ($110 off) LG 3.1-Channel Soundbar System — $200 ($200 off)

— ($200 off) Vizio 5.1.2-Channel Soundbar System — $300 ($200 off)

— ($200 off) Sonos Beam — $300 ($100 off)

— ($100 off) Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar — $400 ($300 off)

— ($300 off) Samsung Q70R Soundbar System — $478 ($322 off)

— ($322 off) Sonos Playbar — $530 ($170 off)

— ($170 off) Sonos Playbase Soundbar — $559 ($140 off)

— ($140 off) Vizio 5.1.4-Channel Soundbar System — $700 ($300 off)

— ($300 off) Samsung 7.1.4-Channel Q90R Soundbar System — $1,400 ($300 off)

The Cyber Monday soundbar deals are here, headlined by a $100 off the Sonos Beam (context: Sonos deals are scarce) and $30 off the brand-new Roku Smart Soundbar, which doubles as a Roku Ultra, injecting thousands of streaming services to the 4K TV it’s connected to — rewriting the meaning of home-theater-in-a-box. In a nutshell, there’s an awful lot to choose from.

The most important thing to keep in mind when choosing a soundbar is that HDMI is king. Opt for a not-so-modern soundbar with an optical output and you’ll be restricted to three audio formats: Stereo, Dolby Digital, and DTS. Take the HDMI route and you’ll be able to tap into those, in addition to Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby True HD, and DTS:X. Fortunately for you, we’ve done the hard work and only listed soundbars with an HDMI input.

Optical HDMI Stereo Stereo Dolby Digital Dolby Digital DTS DTS DTS:X Dolby Digital Plus Dolby Atmos Dolby True HD

It’s also worth hunting down a soundbar that comes bundled with a subwoofer if you don’t already have one. This will add some extra kick, punch, and thud to your viewing experience, making it all the more immersive. Pair this with the aforementioned audio formats and your shiny new supersized 4K TV, which you undoubtedly found in our list of the best Cyber Monday TV deals, and it will feel like you’re actually a part of the action.

Can’t decide? Take a look at our Soundbar Buying Guide.

