Best Cyber Monday Soundbar Deals: Bose, Roku, Samsung, Sonos, and Vizio

Cyber Monday is coming to an end, but there are still significant discounts on everything from lone soundbars to entire home-theater-in-a-box bundles from the likes of Bose, Roku, Samsung, and even Sonos. So it would be rude if we didn’t use our expertise to sift through the hundreds of Cyber Week soundbar deals on offer to separate the good from the bad. We even managed to find the best Cyber Monday TV deals while we were at it — headlined by an fantastic 70-inch Samsung 4K TV for just $550.

The best Cyber Monday soundbar deals still available

  • Vizio 36″ 2.1 Channel Soundbar System$98 ($50 off)
  • Polk Audio Signa S2 Soundbar System$140 ($90 off)
  • Sony 2.1-Channel Soundbar System$150 ($130 off)
  • Roku Smart Soundbar$150 ($30 off)
  • Polk Audio MagniFi Mini Soundbar System$190 ($110 off)
  • LG 3.1-Channel Soundbar System$200 ($200 off)
  • Vizio 5.1.2-Channel Soundbar System$300 ($200 off)
  • Sonos Beam $300 ($100 off)
  • Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar$400 ($300 off)
  • Samsung Q70R Soundbar System$478 ($322 off)
  • Sonos Playbar$530 ($170 off)
  • Sonos Playbase Soundbar$559 ($140 off)
  • Vizio 5.1.4-Channel Soundbar System$700 ($300 off)
  • Samsung 7.1.4-Channel Q90R Soundbar System$1,400 ($300 off)

The Cyber Monday soundbar deals are here, headlined by a $100 off the Sonos Beam (context: Sonos deals are scarce) and $30 off the brand-new Roku Smart Soundbar, which doubles as a Roku Ultra, injecting thousands of streaming services to the 4K TV it’s connected to — rewriting the meaning of home-theater-in-a-box. In a nutshell, there’s an awful lot to choose from.

Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar

$399 $699
Expires soon
Rated as one of the best soundbars with an amazing discount to go with it. Don't miss out on this one!
Buy at Amazon

Samsung HW-R60M/ZA 3.1 channel 310W soundbar with wireless subwoofer

$188 $300
Expires soon
Satisfying home theater sound at a great price is what this Samsung soundbar is all about. You get powerful bass, streaming audio over Bluetooth, and the ability to add surround speakers later.
Buy at Walmart

Sonos Playbar

$559 $699
Expires soon
Sonos products don't go on sale very often, so when they do, you had better act fast. This Playbar is not only a great choice as a soundbar, it can also become part of a Sonos wireless music system.
Buy at Walmart
FREE WIRELESS SUBWOOFER

Vizio 5.1.4-Channel Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer

$700 $1,000
Expires soon
If you're after the best Vizio has to offer, then look no further than its 5.1.4-Channel Soundbar System, comprising a multidirectional soundbar, two satellite monitors, and a wireless subwoofer.
Buy at Best Buy

Sonos Playbase Soundbase and Wireless Speaker

$559 $699
Expires soon
Soundbars are a great way to improve your TV's sound, but what if you don't have room for one? This Sonos Playbase sits under your TV and act as a stand and a surround speaker in one compact unit.
Buy at Amazon
Albert's Pick

Yamaha Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer

$300 $350
Expires soon
A great, low-cost way to upgrade your home theater setup with a smart speaker from Yamaha. Amazing sound quality for both movies and music plus Alexa capabilities allow for all sorts of integrations.
Buy at Best Buy

Sonos Playbar

$559 $700
Expires soon
Get mountable cinematic sound for your living room (or anywhere, you baller!) with this easy to set up soundbar from Sonos.
Buy at Sonos

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black

$199 $249
Expires soon
The Solo 5 soundbar is budget-friendly compared to Bose’s usual fare and now Amazon is making it even more affordable. Boost your TV's audio and get the convenience of a universal remote.
Buy at Amazon

Vizio 36" 2.1 Channel Soundbar System - SB3621n-E8

$98 $148
Expires soon
We're super impressed at how well this simple 2.1 channel soundbar and wireless subwoofer can improve the sound from any TV. You can stream music over Bluetooth and it comes with wall-mount hardware.
Buy at Walmart

Sonos - PLAYBAR Soundbar Wireless Speaker

$529 $699
Expires soon
Up your surround sound game with this soundbar. Pair it with other wireless speakers in the Sonos family for a 5.1-channel home theater system that's also Alexa enabled. These rarely go on sale!
Buy at Amazon

Vizio 2.0-Channel Sound Bar with Bluetooth (2019 Model)

$48 $78
Expires soon
This Bluetooth-capable two-channel Vizio soundbar gives you everything you need to enhance your home theater experience in a compact, dead simple, and affordable package.
Buy at Walmart

Top 5 Cyber Monday soundbar deals

The best Cyber Monday soundbar deals at Walmart

The best Cyber Monday soundbar deals at Best Buy

The best Cyber Monday soundbar deals at Amazon

The most important thing to keep in mind when choosing a soundbar is that HDMI is king. Opt for a not-so-modern soundbar with an optical output and you’ll be restricted to three audio formats: Stereo, Dolby Digital, and DTS. Take the HDMI route and you’ll be able to tap into those, in addition to Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby True HD, and DTS:X. Fortunately for you, we’ve done the hard work and only listed soundbars with an HDMI input.

It’s also worth hunting down a soundbar that comes bundled with a subwoofer if you don’t already have one. This will add some extra kick, punch, and thud to your viewing experience, making it all the more immersive. Pair this with the aforementioned audio formats and your shiny new supersized 4K TV, which you undoubtedly found in our list of the best Cyber Monday TV deals, and it will feel like you’re actually a part of the action.

Can’t decide? Take a look at our Soundbar Buying Guide.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more fantastic offers ought to take a peek at our list of the best Cyber Monday headphone deals. We’ll be updating it right through the end of annual shopping bonanza, so we’d recommend making it your one-stop-shop for all the latest savings. More interested in the offers that are set to follow in the run-up to Christmas and New Year? Take a look through our extensive Holiday Gift Guide.

